The 2025 AdventHealth 400 is the final Cup Series event before the All-Star Race, and you'll find nothing but All-Stars atop the 2025 NASCAR at Kansas odds board. Kyle Larson (+375) is the favorite in the 2025 Kansas NASCAR odds at BetMGM Sportsbook for Sunday's race at 3 p.m. ET, followed by Ryan Blaney (+650) and Tyler Reddick (+700). However, Kansas Speedway has seen six different winners over its last six races, so you shouldn't ignore those further down the 2025 AdventHealth 400 odds. Bubba Wallace (+1800) has one of those victories, and you could also consider Alex Bowman (+2200) as a NASCAR at Kansas longshot since he has five top-10s over his last six starts at the track. Larson will be on the pole.

SportsLine simulated the AdventHealth 400 2025 10,000 times. Here are the three NASCAR longshots to target, according to the model:

Ross Chastain (+1800 at BetMGM)

Chastain is coming off a runner-up at Texas Motor Speedway, which is his best finish at any race since the last time he stepped onto Kansas Speedway. The five-time Cup Series winner's last victory came at the fall Kansas race as he posted the fastest time in the practice session before leading the race for 52 laps on the way to the checkered flag. That continued a string of recent successful starts at the track as Chastain enters the AdventHealth 400 2025 with four top 10s over his last six Kansas races. He's also led for multiple laps in four of those races, and his average finish of 8.7 over this stretch is topped by just three other drivers. Chastain is a steal at BetMGM at +1800.

Joey Logano (+2000 at BetMGM)

After four victories last season, Logano notched his first in 2025 a week ago at Texas. That will make him a coveted NASCAR sleeper at BetMGM, as will the fact that he's one of the most successful drivers in Kansas Speedway history. He has three career victories at the track, which trails only Denny Hamlin (four) for the most in Cup Series history. Logano clearly feels comfortable on 1.5-mile tracks like Kansas as his triumphs there is a microcosm of his overall success on intermediate tracks. Since the start of 2022, Logano's five wins on intermediate circuits, like Kansas, are the second-most in NASCAR, with the win on Texas' 1.5-mile track a week ago included in that.

Chase Elliott (+2000 at FanDuel)

Elliott counts himself as a NASCAR Kansas champion, courtesy of him becoming the youngest (22) Kansas race winner in Cup Series history in 2018. But that win only tells a part of his dominance of the track as his average finish of 10.1 at Kansas is the best in the sport. That's not with a small sample size, either, as he has 18 starts there, with each of the last four resulting in top 10 finishes. He's also part of the winningest team in NASCAR Kansas history as Hendrick Motorsports has a record nine victories at the speedway. When you add in that Elliott is having a superb 2025 season, sitting fourth in the NASCAR standings, and he's a longshot worth investing bets on at +2000 at FanDuel.

2025 NASCAR Kansas odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson +375

Ryan Blaney +650

Tyler Reddick +700

Denny Hamlin +800

William Byron +800

Christopher Bell +900

Ross Chastain +1800

Bubba Wallace +1800

Joey Logano +2000

Chase Elliott +2000

Alex Bowman +2200

Chris Buescher +2200

Ty Gibbs +2200

Chase Briscoe +2500

Josh Berry +3000

Kyle Busch +3000

Brad Keselowski +4000

Carson Hocevar +4000

Austin Cindric +5000

Ryan Preece +6000

Michael McDowell +6000

Daniel Suarez +8000

Corey Heim +8000

Erik Jones +10000

Noah Gragson +10000

Zane Smith +15000

Ricky Stenhouse +15000

Austin Dillon +20000

AJ Allmendinger +20000

John Hunter Nemechek +25000

Todd Gilliland +25000

Justin Haley +25000

Jesse Love +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Ty Dillon +75000

Shane Van Gisbergen +100000

Cody Ware +200000