William Byron Jr. will look to make it back-to-back wins to start the 2025 season when the NASCAR Cup Series turns its attention to Sunday's Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 27-year-old earned his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory last week and will try to improve on his two Atlanta finishes from a year ago. He followed up his Daytona win last year with a 17th-place finish at the Ambetter Health 400 and also finished ninth at the Georgia track later in the season. The Hendrick Motorsports racer has run 253 races over seven years, earning 14 NASCAR Cup Series wins with 105 top 10 finishes.

Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano (+950) are the co-favorites, with Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott at +1000, and Kyle Larson at +1100 in the latest 2025 NASCAR Atlanta odds. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Atlanta Ambetter Health 400 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com and chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. Anyone following his NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Taranto has analyzed the starting lineup and Ambetter Health 400 odds 2025.

2025 NASCAR at Atlanta expert picks

For the 2025 Atlanta Ambetter Health 400, Taranto is high on veteran driver Joey Logano. The 34-year-old Team Penske driver won last year's Cup championship, the third time he has achieved the honor in his 17-year career. Since his first race at the 2008 Sylvania 300 at New Hampshire, Logano has compiled 36 wins and 287 top-10 finishes in 579 total races. In 2009, he finished fourth in his first Gatorade Duel, and went on to become the youngest driver to start the Daytona 500 at age 18.

Logano won his first Coors Light Pole Award on March 19, 2010, for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. He has had success at every level of his racing career. Over 13 years and 179 total races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, he has logged 30 wins and 145 top-10 finishes with 36 poles. He added two wins over nine races run over a six-year span in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, including six top-10 finishes and two poles. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading Denny Hamlin. Last week's 24th-place finisher at the Daytona 500 has not had much success in Atlanta of late. His best finish in the past six years there was sixth in the spring of 2023. He has finished 23rd or worse four times in that stretch. The 44-year-old was the 2006 Nextel Cup Series Rookie of the Year.

During his 20-year NASCAR Cup Series career, Hamlin has appeared in 686 races, earning 54 wins and 358 top-10 finishes, including 43 poles. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver placed eighth overall in 2024, and registered a second-place finish in 2010. His first race was at the 2005 Banquet 400 at Kansas, and earned his first career win at the 2006 Pocono 500. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Atlanta NASCAR predictions

2025 Ambetter Health 400 odds, field

Ryan Blaney +850

Joey Logano +850

Kyle Busch +1000

Chase Eliott +1000

Kyle Larson +1100

Denny Hamlin +1200

Austin Cindric +1300

Brad Keselowski +1700

Christopher Bell +1800

William Byron +1800

Ross Chastain +2000

Chris Buescher +2200

Bubba Wallace +2200

Tyler Reddick +2500

Daniel Suarez +2500

Chase Briscoe +2500

Alex Bowman +2500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000

Ty Gibbs +3500

Todd Gilliland +3500

Ryan Preece +4500

Mike McDowell +4500

Erik Jones +4500

Josh Berry +5000

Corey Lajoie +5500

Justin Haley +6000

Cole Custer +6000

Austin Dillon +6000

AJ Allmendinger +6000

Ty Dillon +6500

Shane Van Gisbergen +8000

Riley Herbst +8000

Noah Gragson +8000

John Hunter Nemechek +10000

Carson Hocevar +10000

Zane Smith +10000

JJ Yeley +25000

Cody Ware +25000

BJ McLeod +40000