After the season-opening race at Daytona, the NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400. Sunday's race begins at 3 p.m. ET on the 1.54-mile asphalt track, with drivers competing over 260 laps. William Byron became just the fifth driver to win back-to-back Daytona 500s a week ago, but he's a 16-1 NASCAR longshot in the latest 2025 Ambetter Health 400 odds. At the top of the 2025 NASCAR at Atlanta odds is Ryan Blaney (9-1), who won this race in 2021. He is just ahead of Joey Logano (19-2), the 2023 champ at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The defending race winner is Daniel Suarez, who is 18-1 for anyone making 2025 NASCAR at Atlanta best bets. See the latest Atlanta NASCAR odds, picks, props, and more here, all from a model that just simulated every lap of the race 10,000 times.

Top Ambetter Health 400 sleeper picks from 10,000 simulations

Pick: William Byron (16-1)

Byron has lots in his favor for Sunday, which makes his long odds a bit of a surprise. He's coming off the high of winning at Daytona for the second year in a row, and more pertinent to Sunday's race, he's a former winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In fact, he's won twice at this track over his last six starts, and no driver in the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 field has more Atlanta victories. If you take away a couple of crashes his No. 24 car has suffered at the track recently, Byron has an average finish of 7.0 over his last four races at the track, with three top 10s over that span.

Pick: Christopher Bell (18-1)

Bell has flirted with a Cup Series championship each of the last three seasons, with third, fourth and fifth place finishes. Bell had a fourth-place finish in the 2024 fall race in Atlanta, and he finished third in his 2023 spring visit to this track. Overall, he's been on a sensational run and has 10 top 10 finishes over his last 13 races at any track. Plus, Bell has the backing of the most successful team in this race's history as Hendrick Motorsports has claimed the checkered flag a record 10 times at the Ambetter Health 400, three more than any other team.

Pick: Daniel Suarez (18-1)

Suarez entered this race last year as a 35-1 NASCAR Atlanta longshot before notching his second Cup Series win in the third-closest finish in NASCAR history. His odds have been cut roughly in half this year, but there is still extreme value in him at 18-1, especially considering his recent run at this track. His 2024 victory is sandwiched in between a pair of runners-up, giving him three straight top-2 finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Suarez has another pair of top 10s here in 2022 as his average finish of 7.3 at Atlanta over his last six starts is the second-best in NASCAR.

