The second race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule moved to Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2024, producing one of the closest finishes in NASCAR history. Daniel Suarez finished ahead of Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch, with just .007 seconds separating the trio. Suarez has a chance to defend his title at the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday. He is 22-1 in the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 odds, while Joey Logano is +1000 and Blaney is the +750 2025 NASCAR at Atlanta Motor Speedway favorite. Should you include any of those drivers in your 2025 Ambetter Health 400 bets?

Busch was caught up in a late-race incident at Daytona last week to go along with his near miss at Atlanta last year, and is third on the NASCAR at Atlanta odds board at 11-1. Sunday's superspeedway race is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Before entering any 2025 Ambetter Health 400 props or NASCAR parlay picks on sites like PrizePicks, DraftKings Pick6, Sleeper Fantasy, and Underdog Fantasy, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past four years, their followers are up more than $28,000 on $100 plays. Last season, they nailed seven outright winners in the Cup Series, returning nearly seven units for a 25.7% ROI.

They predicted Daniel Suarez's victory in Atlanta at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. Their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks, and they hit Austin Cindric at +2800 in the Enjoy Illinois 300. They also nailed Ross Chastain as a +3000 longshot in the Hollywood Casino 400. Overall, they were up 47.18 units across all racing articles last season. They got off to a hot start this season, picking William Byron as a 23-1 longshot in the 2025 Daytona 500. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco on betting apps and sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2025 Ambetter Health 400 prop picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing William Byron to finish ahead of Denny Hamlin in a head-to-head prop that pays -115. Byron became the youngest multi-time winner of the Daytona 500 last week, navigating the late-race chaos to take the checkered flag. He has also won twice at Atlanta Motor Speedway since its re-profiling ahead of the 2022 season that turned it into a drafting track.

Byron has the third-best average finishing position (11.4) at this track since that reconfiguration, and he ranks second in laps led per race in the Next Gen Atlanta era. Meanwhile, Hamlin has finished outside the top 10 in six of his last seven appearances at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Bobbitt and Greco are happy to back Byron again this week at another superspeedway. See what other NASCAR prop picks they like at SportsLine.

2025 Ambetter Health 400 odds, field

