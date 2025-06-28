Denny Hamlin enters as the top seed of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge when he takes part in the 2025 Quaker State 400 at Echo Park Speedway outside Atlanta on Saturday. Hamlin will need to finish ahead of Ty Dillon, the 32nd seed, to advance. The bracket-style tournament will continue for five weeks, culminating at the Brickyard 400 on July 27 in Indianapolis. Hamlin will also eye his fourth win of the year and first since winning the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway earlier this month.

Ryan Blaney is the +800 favorite, with Joey Logano at +850, Austin Cindric at +900, William Byron at +1000, and Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott at +1400 in the latest 2025 Quaker State 400 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Saturday's race is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Quaker State 400 at Echo Park Speedway picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com. He has an annual NASCAR media credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. He correctly picked the Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner in Larson on March 23. Anyone following his NASCAR picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2025 NASCAR Quaker State 400 expert picks

For the 2025 Quaker State 400 Echo Park Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Taranto is high on a number of favorites, including Joey Logano at +850. Logano has been dominant at Atlanta over the past few years, including a win at last year's Quaker State 400. He placed 12th at the Ambetter Health 400 in February, where he led a race-high 83 laps. Two years earlier, he won the Ambetter Health 400.

Logano, 35, is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, winning titles in 2018, 2022 and 2024. He was named the 2009 Sprint Cup Series Rookie of the Year and was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023. In his 17-year career, he has run 588 Cup Series races. He has registered 37 wins, 289 top-10 finishes and 31 poles. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

Top NASCAR props for Atlanta

Head-to-head: Taranto sees Todd Gilliland (+150) finishing ahead of Chris Buescher (-205). Taranto notes that Gilliland has fared well in Atlanta, leading for 58 laps there in February 2024, and seven laps this past February before finishing 15th. He has two top-10 finishes in 2025, and has been in the top-20 nine times. In 123 Cup Series races over four years, the 25-year-old Gilliland has 12 top-10 finishes, but is still looking for his first win.

Buescher, 32, meanwhile, has struggled at times in Atlanta. Earlier this year, he placed 30th at the 2025 Ambetter Health 400. He was 36th at the 2024 Quaker State 400, and 35th at the 2023 Ambetter Health 400. Over 329 races in his 10-year Cup Series career, he has registered six wins, 70 top-10 finishes and one pole. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Quaker State 400 predictions

2025 NASCAR Quaker State 400 odds, lineup

Ryan Blaney +800

Joey Logano +850

Austin Cindric +900

William Byron +1000

Kyle Busch +1400

Chase Elliott +1400

Kyle Larson +1500

Christopher Bell +1500

Brad Keselowski +1600

Denny Hamlin +1800

Ross Chastain +2000

Tyler Reddick +2200

Chris Buescher +2200

Chase Briscoe +2200

Carson Hocevar +2500

Josh Berry +2800

Daniel Suarez +2800

Bubba Wallace +2800

Alex Bowman +2800

Ty Gibbs +4500

Todd Gilliland +4500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +4500

Michael McDowell +4500

Connor Zilisch +4500

Ryan Preece +5000

Erik Jones +5500

Noah Gragson +6500

Austin Dillon +6500

A.J. Allmendinger +6500

John Hunter Nemechek +7000

Zane Smith +8000

Justin Haley +8000

Riley Herbst +9000

Cole Custer +9000

Ty Dillon +10000

Shane Van Gisbergen +10000

Cody Ware +20000

B.J. McLeod +20000

David Starr +30000