The 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 from Dover Motor Speedway has a wide-open field considering the recent history at the 1-mile oval track. The last five races have been won by five different drivers, so you may be able to find a 2025 NASCAR at Dover longshot anywhere within the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 odds board. While Ross Chastain isn't one of those victors, he is among a handful of drivers with multiple top 5s over this span, with his runner-up and third-place finishes both coming since he linked up with Trackhouse Racing. Even with that, Chastain is a +1400 NASCAR sleeper for Sunday's race, which begins at 2 p.m. ET. He is being undervalued by sportsbooks, but SportsLine's model, which has nailed eight winners just this year alone, likes Chastain at his long NASCAR Dover odds. Chastain has nine top-10 finishes this season and is -150 to crack the top 10 this week.

SportsLine simulated the NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 10,000 times. Here are the three NASCAR longshots to target, according to the model:

Ever since Trackhouse acquired Chip Ganassi Racing in 2022, Chastain has been a different driver at Dover. He never finished better than 15th across seven Dover starts while with Ganassi, but has since placed second, third and 12th in three starts with Trackhouse. Chastain led for 86 laps in the 2022 race at Dover Motor Speedway before placing third and then led for 98 laps -- and winning Stage 2 -- at the 2023 race before finishing second. Coincidentally, he also had second and third-place finishes in his last two Dover starts (2020) on the Xfinity Series. Chastain has finished among the top dozen drivers in five of his last six starts on 1-mile tracks, as a whole, as he's quite comfortable on intermediate circuits.

Tyler Reddick (+1400)

After finishing sixth (2023) and fourth (2024) in NASCAR standings over the last two years, Reddick is again in contention for his first Cup Series championship. He's currently fourth in points thanks to a recent surge over different track types. Three weeks ago, he won a stage and finished fourth overall on the quad-oval of Atlanta and followed that up with a third place -- and posting the fastest lap -- on the streets of Chicago. Then last week, Reddick notched a sixth-place finish at Sonoma's road race, showing his versatility on various circuits. He has three top-six finishes over his last four starts on 1-mile tracks overall and is poised to outperform his NASCAR Dover odds.

Joey Logano (+2600)

Logano established his name on the Xfinity Series due to his success at Dover, sweeping both races at the track in both 2012 and 2013. His four Dover victories on that series are the second-most in NASCAR history, and while he's yet to claim a checkered flag at the track on the Cup Series, he's been in the running many times over. His 15 top 10s at Dover Motor Speedway are the third-most amongst active drivers, and over his last nine starts at Dover, he's placed in the top 10 more often than not. Add in that he has a pair of victories at a comparable track in Phoenix within the last three years, and Logano is a steal as a +2600 NASCAR sleeper.

2025 NASCAR Dover odds, drivers, lineup

(odds subject to change)

Denny Hamlin +500

Kyle Larson +550

Ryan Blaney +850

William Byron +850

Christopher Bell +1200

Chase Elliott +1200

Ross Chastain +1400

Tyler Reddick +1400

Chase Briscoe +1600

Kyle Busch +2200

Alex Bowman +2200

Carson Hocevar +2600

Chris Buescher +2600

Joey Logano +2600

Ty Gibbs +2800

Brad Keselowski +2900

Austin Cindric +3700

Ryan Preece +5000

Josh Berry +5000

Bubba Wallace +6000

AJ Allmendinger +6000

Erik Jones +6000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +9500

Michael McDowell +11000

Shane van Gisbergen +11000

Daniel Suarez +12000

Noah Gragson +19000

Cole Custer +21000

John Hunter Nemechek +21000

Justin Haley +21000

Zane Smith +21000

Austin Dillon +34000

Ty Dillon +34000

Riley Herbst +34000

JJ Yeley +34000

Cody Ware +34000

Todd Gilliland +34000