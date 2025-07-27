The Brickyard 400 returns to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the second straight year at a speedway synonymous with championship racing. Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host NASCAR history as a part of the 2025 Brickyard 400 with the championship race on the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge between Ty Gibbs and Ty Dillon as the conclusion of a five-week, bracket-styled head-to-head 32-driver competition. The home of the Indianapolis 500 joined the NASCAR Cup Series circuit in 1994, and Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson have all won the Brickyard 400 at NASCAR at Indianapolis as options to consider for online sports betting when making 2025 Brickyard 400 bets.

There has only been one NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2021, which means even some of the more experienced drivers don't have a significant advantage at the Brickyard 400 2025, and that could favor a longshot driver to emerge victorious. One longshot the model projects value in is Chase Briscoe, who has finished second in back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series races. Briscoe is listed at +1300 in the latest 2025 Brickyard 400 odds with the race taking place on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. The SportsLine model, which has nailed eight winners just this year alone, views Briscoe as undervalued on betting sites and likes his long NASCAR at Indianapolis odds.

SportsLine simulated the NASCAR Brickyard 400 10,000 times. Here are the three NASCAR longshots to target, according to the model:

Best NASCAR at Indianapolis longshots (odds subject to change):



Chase Briscoe (+1300)

Joey Logano (+2700)

Carson Hocevar (+3000)

Chase Briscoe (+1300)

Briscoe, in his first year with Joe Gibbs Racing, is currently eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, which would be the best finish of his career, and the 30-year-old is also in the midst of one of his best career runs with four top-seven finishes over his last six races. Briscoe won The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on June 22 for his first victory of the season and his third career NASCAR Cup Series win. He finished in the top 10 in both of his Xfinity races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 250-mile races, so he does have some experience in shorter races at the speedway. Given his back-to-back runner-up results, the model sees value in him competing for another victory at his current odds. FanDuel has Briscoe priced at +1300, while other betting apps have him at +1200 or lower, and the latest FanDuel promo code delivers the chance at an additional bonus with new users earning $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins. Claim $150 in bonus bets right here:

Joey Logano (+2700)

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion has just one victory this season, but he won four races last year as he's proven consistent race-winning capability. Logano raced at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last year but finished 34th due to an accident. But before last year, Logano had seven top-10 finishes over his prior eight races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including finishing as the runner-up twice. Although Logano has finished no better than ninth in any of his last seven races, +3000 odds are way too high for a defending Cup Series champion, making him a top longshot option for 2025 Brickyard 400 bets in the model's simulations. BetMGM is offering Logano at +3000 odds, compared to other sportsbooks having him priced at or around +2500, and with the latest BetMGM promo code, new users receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

Carson Hocevar (+3000)

Hocevar has finished outside the top 30 in three straight races, twice due to DNFs, but the 22-year-old finished 12th at his Indianapolis Motor Speedway debut last year and looks to build off that success on Sunday. He's finished no worse than 18th in all three of his career 2.5-mile intermediate track races, with the second-best average finish (15.5) of the eight major tracks. Hocevar has one victory in two full-time seasons, but he also has two runner-up results this year. He's 26th in the Cup Series standings, which means he'll need a victory down the stretch to have any chance at making the playoffs. That could bring a more aggressive strategy from him, which may result in another DNF, but for bettors with a win-or-nothing mindset on playing longshots, the 22-year-old could also be a surprising winner at the 2025 Brickyard 400. Caesars Sportsbook has the best odds at +3000, and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives new users 10 (ten) 100% profit boost tokens with their first $1 bet:

More top NASCAR at Indianapolis expert picks, longshots revealed

You've seen the NASCAR longshots from the model. Now, see the full 2025 NASCAR Brickyard 400 leaderboard, including forecasts for who finishes first. Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 26 winners, including Elliott's victory at Bowman Gray, Larson's win at Miami, Bell's All-Star victory, Hamlin's Michigan win, van Gisbergen's Mexico triumph, Elliott in Atlanta, and van Gisbergen again in Chicago and Sonoma.

You can also view expert advice before locking in your NASCAR at Indianapolis picks. Visit SportsLine now to see expert Steven Taranto's picks, including an epic longshot of over 50-1, all from an expert who has nailed 17 NASCAR winners.

Visit SportsLine now to see McClure's top NASCAR DFS picks, all from the daily Fantasy professional who has won more than $2 million playing DFS.

2025 Brickyard 400 odds, drivers, lineup

(odds subject to change)

Denny Hamlin +440

Kyle Larson +550

Ryan Blaney +700

Tyler Reddick +1000

Chase Elliott +1000

William Byron +1000

Christopher Bell +1200

Chris Buescher +1200

Chase Briscoe +1300

Ty Gibbs +1900

Brad Keselowski +2100

Joey Logano +2700

Carson Hocevar +2900

Bubba Wallace +3100

Alex Bowman +3200

Ross Chastain +3200

Kyle Busch +4000

Josh Berry +5000

Austin Cindric +6000

John Hunter Nemechek +7500

Ryan Preece +7500

Erik Jones +7500

Daniel Suarez +10000

AJ Allmendinger +18000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +24000

Austin Dillon +24000

Michael McDowell +28000

Jesse Love +28000

Cole Custer +28000

Noah Gragson +28000

Zane Smith +28000

Shane Van Gisbergen +34000

Justin Haley +36000

Todd Gilliland +38000

Ty Dillon +50000

Cody Ware +50000

Josh Bilicki +50000

Riley Herbst +50000

Katherine Legge +50000