Chase Elliott will look to make it two wins in a row when he takes part in the second leg of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge at the 2025 Grant Park 165 in Chicago on Sunday. Elliott held on to win last week's race in Atlanta, his first victory of the season. He has 10 top-10 finishes on the year. The bracket-style tournament will continue for five weeks, culminating at the Brickyard 400 on July 27 in Indianapolis.

Shane Van Gisbergen is the +120 outright favorite (risk $100 to win $120) for the Chicago Street Race, with Tyler Reddick at +750 and Michael McDowell at +850 in the latest 2025 Grant Park 165 odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Grant Park 165 in Chicago picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com. He has an annual NASCAR media credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. He correctly picked the Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner in Larson on March 23. Anyone following his NASCAR picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Taranto has analyzed the starting lineup and odds for Sunday's 2025 NASCAR Grant Park 165 in Chicago.

2025 NASCAR Grant Park 165 expert picks

For the 2025 Grant Park 165 in Chicago, Taranto is high on Christopher Bell at +1000. Bell started the year on fire, winning three of the first four NASCAR races. He sped to victories at Atlanta, Circuit of the Americas in Texas and at Phoenix. He has fared well in road course races, taking first in Texas and second at Mexico City.

He has 11 top-10 finishes in 2025. Bell, 30, is a 12-time Cup Series winner. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has run 195 races over a six-year span. He has 14 poles and 95 top-10 finishes in his career. At the 2023 Chicago race, Bell led a race-high 37 laps before finishing 18th. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

Top NASCAR props for Chicago

Head-to-head: Taranto sees Erik Jones (-115) finishing ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-115). Taranto notes that this matchup is fairly even, but he gives the edge to Jones based on his recent success. Stenhouse has also been up-and-down at road courses. He was sixth last year at Chicago, but was 34th in 2023.

Jones, who placed fifth last week in Atlanta, has three top-10 finishes in 2025, as well as 92 over his 10-year NASCAR Cup Series career. He has three wins on his resume. Stenhouse, meanwhile, finished sixth in Atlanta after having struggled through the four races prior. He has four wins over his 14-year Cup Series career with 63 top-10 finishes. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Grant Park 165 predictions

Taranto has also identified four other drivers in his 2025 NASCAR Grant Park 165 best bets. He's also high on a huge NASCAR longshot who's going off around 100-1, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the 2025 Grant Park 165 in Chicago and which massive longshot could stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2025 NASCAR Grant Park 165 in Chicago picks and best bets from a NASCAR insider who nailed a colossal 17 winners last year, and find out.

2025 NASCAR Grant Park 165 odds, lineup

(odds subject to change)

Shane Van Gisbergen +120

Tyler Reddick +750

Michael McDowell +850

Christopher Bell +1000

Ty Gibbs +1100

Kyle Larson +1500

Chase Elliott +2000

Chris Buescher +2000

William Byron +2000

Chase Briscoe +2200

Alex Bowman +2500

AJ Allmendinger +2500

Kyle Busch +3000

Carson Hocevar +3000

Ross Chastain +5000

Daniel Suarez +5000

Joey Logano +6500

Will Brown +7000

Ryan Blaney +7000

Ryan Preece +8000

Austin Cindric +10000

Todd Gilliland +13000

Brad Keselowski +15000

Denny Hamlin +15000

Austin Dillon +20000

Zane Smith +20000

Bubba Wallace +20000

John Hunter Nemechek +25000

Justin Haley +30000

Noah Gragson +35000

Erik Jones +35000

Cole Custer +35000

Josh Berry +35000

Josh Bilicki +50000

Riley Herbs +50000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000

Katherine Legge +50000

Cody Ware +50000

Austin Hill +50000

Ty Dillon +50000