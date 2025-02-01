The 2025 NASCAR schedule doesn't officially begin until Sunday, February 16 at the 2025 Daytona 500, but stock car racing fans will get a high-profile taste of what's to come this week at the 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray. The Clash has been a fixture on the NASCAR schedule since 1979 and will highlight the sport's illustrious history at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The mixed-use facility has served as a football stadium and quarter-mile race track since it was opened in 1937 and the NASCAR Cup Series will race there for the first time since 1971.

The 23-team Clash at Bowman Gray field will race for 200 laps, with the green flag dropping at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. Kyle Larson and Joey Logano are +750 co-favorites in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Bowman Gray odds from FanDuel. They're followed by Cjase Briscoe (+950) and Christopher Bell (+1000). Before entering any 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray picks, NASCAR DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, or locking in NASCAR props on sites like PrizePicks, Sleeper Fantasy, and Underdog Fantasy, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Bowman Gray predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

It called its first winner of the 2024 season with Kyle Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

For the 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray, we can tell you the model is high on Tyler Reddick, even though he's a longshot at +2000 in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Bowman Gray odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. A two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Reddick made the NASCAR Cup Series Championship for the first time in 2024 but ultimately finished fourth in the NASCAR standings despite a sixth-place finish in Phoenix.

However, Reddick has now piled up eight victories over the last three seasons and he's one of only 13 active drivers with a top-five finish in the Clash on his resume. As 23XI Racing continues to push for its first NASCAR Cup Series championship, the team is hoping to find more success on short tracks in 2025 and the model believes that Reddick can push towards the front on the quarter-mile oval at Bowman Gray.

And a massive shocker: Chase Briscoe, one of the Vegas favorites at +950, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2025 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray starting lineup. Briscoe was way out of the NASCAR postseason picture before he stole a spot in the playoffs with a win in Darlington during the last week of the regular season. The victory earned Briscoe his second career entry into the NASCAR playoffs.

However, a 38th-place finish in Atlanta put him in a big hole and he was eliminated from title contention after the first round of the playoffs despite top-10 finishes in his next two races. Briscoe went on to finish outside the top 10 in his next seven starts and he's finished 22nd, 15th and seventh in three career Clash starts. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

Kyle Larson +750

Joey Logano +750

Chase Briscoe +950

Christopher Bell +1000

Denny Hamlin +1100

Ryan Blaney +1100

Ty Gibbs +1200

Kyle Busch +1200

William Byron +1200

Chase Elliott +1500

Tyler Reddick +2000

Ross Chastain +2200

Brad Keselowski +2500

Alex Bowman +2500

Chris Buescher +2800

Bubba Wallace +2800

Josh Berry +3000

Ryan Preece +3000

Austin Dillon +3500

Justin Haley +6000

Cole Custer +6000

Tim Brown +6000

Shane Van Gisbergen +7500

Daniel Suarez +7500

Austin Cindric +7500

Burt Myers +8000

Carson Hocevar +8000

Noah Gragson +8000

AJ Allmendinger +10000

Michael McDowell +10000

Riley Herbst +12500

Erik Jones +12500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000

Todd Gilliland +15000

Zane Smith +15000

Ty Dillon +20000

John Hunter Nemechek +25000

Garrett Smithley +50000

Cody Ware +50000