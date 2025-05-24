The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season was briefly put on pause last week for the NASCAR All-Star Race, but they'll dive back into the deep end on Sunday with one of the biggest races on the NASCAR schedule. Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the 2025 Coca-Cola 600, and NASCAR's marathon race is considered one of the crown jewels for its drivers. Kyle Larson is the leader in the NASCAR standings and he'll be pulling double duty on Sunday, as he attempts to race in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. Larson is the +600 favorite in the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 odds, and he's also priced at -130 for a top-five finish in the NASCAR prop odds.

The green flag drops at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, and the race is scheduled for 400 laps around the 1.5-mile quad-oval. Before entering any 2025 Coca-Cola 600 picks, NASCAR DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, or locking in NASCAR props on sites like PrizePicks, Sleeper Fantasy, and Underdog Fantasy, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Charlotte predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout and Christopher Bell's +600 triumph in the NASCAR All-Star Race. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season.

Top 2025 Coca-Cola 600 predictions

For the 2025 Coca-Cola 600, we can tell you the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's an +2000 longshot in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Charlotte odds. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will celebrate his 35th birthday on Saturday, and the 37-time Cup winner would love to add a Coca-Cola 600 victory to his hall-of-fame resume. Logano won the 2015 Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and was runner-up in the 2019 Coca-Cola 600.

He scored his first win of the season earlier this month in Fort Worth and is currently ninth in the NASCAR standings. He also ran top-10 at Kansas, another 1.5-mile oval, two weeks ago, so he should have his speedway setup pretty dialed in entering the Coca-Cola 600.

The model has also revealed a surprising NASCAR prop for Sunday: Kyle Busch finishes top 10 for a -130 payout at the 1.5-mile speedway. The 40-year-old missed the NASCAR playoffs last year, and he's currently 17th in the NASCAR standings entering the weekend. However, he's still a 63-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series and two-time champion that is capable of putting a good run together any given week.

Busch had one of his best runs of the season on a 1.5-mile oval at Atlanta early in the year, leading 13 laps on his way to a seventh-place finish. He's also had tremendous success at Charlotte, winning the 2018 Coca-Cola 600 and recording 16 top-five finishes on the 1.5-mile quad-oval. That includes top-six finishes in eight of his last 11 starts at Charlotte.

2025 NASCAR Charlotte odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson +600

Christopher Bell +750

Tyler Reddick +750

Ryan Blaney +800

William Byron +800

Denny Hamlin +800

Chase Elliott +1800

Kyle Busch +2000

Joey Logano +2000

Ty Gibbs +2200

Alex Bowman +2200

Brad Keselowski +2500

Josh Berry +2500

Ross Chastain +2800

Bubba Wallace +3200

Chris Buescher +3200

Chase Briscoe +3200

Carson Hocevar +4400

Austin Cindric +4400

Ryan Preece +5500

Daniel Suarez +7000

Michael McDowell +8000

Connor Zilisch +8000

Noah Gragson +8500

Austin Dillon +10000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000

AJ Allmendinger +10000

Erik Jones +10000

Cole Custer +15000

Zane Smith +15000

Todd Gilliland +16000

John Hunter Nemechek +17000

Justin Haley +22000

Jimmie Johnson +32000

Shane Van Gisbergen +32000

Riley Herbst +50000

B.J. McLeod +50000

Ty Dillon +50000

Cody Ware +50000