CONCORD, N.C. -- There is no day in the entire world that represents a measure of time, distance, and time over distance like the Sunday before Memorial Day. It is on this day that three of the greatest auto races in the entire world take place, from F1's legendary Monaco Grand Prix, to IndyCar's signature event in the Indianapolis 500, and the single greatest test of man and machine that NASCAR has to offer.

To commemorate America's most solemn of holidays, NASCAR renews the tradition of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the single longest race in stock car racing and one of the sport's crown jewel events. To win the Coca-Cola 600 is to survive perhaps the most physically and mentally demanding endurance race that NASCAR has to offer, and it is also to cap off the single biggest day in global motorsports with the honor of claiming victory at Charlotte, right down the road from where many NASCAR drivers and race teams make their home in the greater Charlotte area.

Where to watch the Coca-Cola 600

When: Sunday, May 25 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway -- Concord, North Carolina

Stream: Amazon Prime

Storyline to watch

Yet again, just as was the case in 2024, the biggest story of the Coca-Cola 600 will be Kyle Larson as he attempts to become the fifth driver in history to successfully race in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coke 600 on the same day. The question is not whether Larson can get from Indianapolis to Charlotte, and the question also isn't exactly how well he can run in both races: The question is whether or not things will work out.

The worst-case scenario unfolded for Larson's Double attempt one year ago, as a rain delay in the Indianapolis 500 forced Larson to have to miss the start of the Coke 600, then more rain ended the 600 prematurely before Larson could ever get in his No. 5 Chevrolet after finishing 18th at Indy. While the plan is for Larson to emphasize his NASCAR obligations this time around -- 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan is Larson's reserve driver should he be unable to compete at Indy -- a favorable forecast is expected for both ends of Larson's Double.

Assuming Larson starts both races without issue, his goal will be not only to compete and run up front at both Indy and Charlotte, but also to complete all 1,100 possible miles between the two races. That's only happened once in the history of the Indy-Charlotte Double, and it occurred in 2001 when Tony Stewart finished sixth in the Indianapolis 500 and then finished third in the Coke 600.

If Larson's Double attempt is successful, he will become the fifth driver to ever race in the Indy 500 and Coke 600 on the same day, joining Stewart, John Andretti, Robby Gordon and Kurt Busch.

NASCAR news of the week

Hendrick Motorsports has signed two-time Daytona 500 champion William Byron to a four-year contract extension that will keep him behind the wheel of the team's No. 24 Chevrolet through the 2029 season. Byron, who was first signed by Hendrick in 2016, has 14 career wins and has made the Championship 4 in each of the past two seasons.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2026 on Tuesday night, naming Kurt Busch, Harry Gant, and Ray Hendrick to the incoming class. Busch -- a first-ballot Hall of Famer -- and Gant made the Hall of Fame via the Modern Era ballot, while Hendrick -- a Virginia short track legend famously known as "Mr. Modified" -- was the Pioneer ballot nominee. Busch, Gant and Hendrick will be joined in the Hall of Fame by Humpy Wheeler, longtime president and GM of Charlotte Motor Speedway, who was named the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

Pick to win

William Byron (+800) -- Charlotte's own Byron is still looking for his first win at Charlotte Motor Speedway, something he's been close to getting in his last two Coke 600 starts. Byron led 91 laps from the pole before finishing second in 2023 -- thanks in part to an absolutely elite performance by his pit crew -- and then led 49 laps from the outside pole a year ago before running third.

A Coke 600 win would give Byron another marquee win to add to his back-to-back Daytona 500 crowns, and it would make him the first driver to win the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same season in some time. The last Daytona 500 winner to go on to win the Coke 600 three months later was Jeff Gordon -- whose No. 24 Byron now drives -- back in 1997.

So who wins the 2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and which massive longshot could stun NASCAR?