The final race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season takes place on Saturday with the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 determining the 16-driver Cup Series Playoffs driver pool. Austin Dillon became the 14th driver to secure his spot in the playoffs with a victory at last weekend's Cook Out 400, and any driver without a win this season will secure one of the final two postseason spots with a win at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday. The highest point scorers of drivers without a victory fill the 16-driver playoff, which are currently Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman. But with experienced drivers such as Kyle Busch, Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs, Brad Keselowski and more still seeking their first victory of the season, the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 could be the most cutthroat race of the year, with a win-or-go-home mentality for many drivers.

How should NASCAR at Daytona being the final race of the season affect making 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 bets when online sports betting? The model expects Bowman to come out with a strong push to secure his postseason spot, and views the 32-year-old driver as one of its top longshots to feature in 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 bets at +2000 odds at FanDuel. It also expects Buescher, who is currently 17th and 60 points behind Bowman, to contend for a victory as a longshot play to consider for 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 picks when the race takes off on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET from Daytona International Speedway.

SportsLine simulated the NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 10,000 times. Here are the three NASCAR longshots to target, according to the model:

Best NASCAR at Daytona longshots (odds subject to change):



Chris Buescher (+1900)

Denny Hamlin (+2000)

Alex Bowman (+2000)

Chris Buescher (+1900)

If the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season ended today, Buescher would miss the Cup Series playoffs by 60 points. Luckily for the 32-year-old driver, that's not the case, and he has one more chance to secure a victory for an automatic spot in the postseason, or earn enough points to jump over at least one driver with more points than him. The simplest way for Buescher to make the playoffs is with a victory, and the model expects him to race aggressively and race well to try and earn that on Saturday. Buescher has two victories over his last 11 NASCAR at Daytona races, including winning the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400. Buescher has finished in the top 10 in seven of his last eight races at Daytona International Speedway, so he should feel confident with the track on Saturday. He's listed at +1900 odds on BetMGM, as opposed to odds ranging from +1300 to +1800 at other sportsbooks, and the latest BetMGM promo code gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

Denny Hamlin (+2000)

Hamlin is tied with Shane van Gisbergen for the most NASCAR Cup Series victories this season (four), but Hamlin has the edge over van Gisbergen at speedways, such as Daytona. The 44-year-old has struggled in recent weeks though, finishing no better than 10th over his last three races, but with the playoffs approaching, the model expects Hamlin to remind the NASCAR community why he's one of the top drivers of this generation. Hamlin has 58 career Cup Series victories, with nine of those wins coming at Daytona International Speedway. However, Hamlin is winless over his last 15 NASCAR at Daytona races (last winning in 2020), and due to that trend and his recent slide, Hamlin's odds have reached a territory they rarely do. At +2000 odds, the model projects value in the rare opportunity to play Hamlin in NASCAR longshot bets. His best odds come at Caesars Sportsbook. The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X gives new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after making their first $1 bet. Claim the promo here:

Alex Bowman (+2000)

Bowman doesn't necessarily need a victory to make the Cup Series playoffs, but as the driver holding the final playoff spot, he's in a dangerous position. The model projects Bowman to put together a strong final run in hopes of securing his postseason spot as a viable longshot candidate to win on Saturday night. The 32-year-old nearly secured his playoff spot last week, finishing second at Richmond, and he's finished in the top three in three of his last eight races. He's come so close to locking in that postseason spot, and with six finishes in the top 10 over those eight races, the model sees value in him at +2000 odds to capture that elusive victory at Daytona. He's also finished sixth or better in five of his last six NASCAR at Daytona events. FanDuel Sportsbook has him priced at +2000 odds, and the latest FanDuel promo code delivers the chance at an additional bonus with new users earning $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins. Claim $300 in bonus bets right here:

More top NASCAR at Daytona expert picks, longshots revealed

You've seen the NASCAR longshots from the model. Now, see the full 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 leaderboard, including forecasts for who finishes first. Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 27 winners, including Elliott's victory at Bowman Gray, Larson's win at Miami, Bell's All-Star victory, Hamlin's Michigan win, van Gisbergen's Mexico triumph, Elliott in Atlanta, and van Gisbergen again in Chicago, Sonoma and Watkins Glen.

2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds, drivers, lineup

(odds via DraftKings subject to change)

Joey Logano +1000

Chase Elliott +1100

Austin Cindric +1100

Ryan Blaney +1100

Brad Keselowski +1200

William Byron +1200

Kyle Busch +1500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +1600

Christopher Bell +1700

Kyle Larson +1700

Chris Buescher +1800

Denny Hamlin +2000

Bubba Wallace +2000

Tyler Reddick +2000

Daniel Suarez +2200

Alex Bowman +2200

Ross Chastain +2200

Ryan Preece +2500

Chase Briscoe +2800

Josh Berry +3000

Carson Hocevar +3500

Austin Dillon +4000

Ty Gibbs +4000

Michael McDowell +4000

Erik Jones +4500

Todd Gilliland +5500

Noah Gragson +5500

John Hunter Nemechek +6000

Cole Custer +6500

AJ Allmendinger +6500

Zane Smith +6500

Ty Dillon +6500

Shane Van Gisbergen +6500

Justin Haley +6500

Austin Hill +8000

Riley Herbst +9000

Cody Ware +13000

BJ McLeod +15000

Joey Gase +20000

Casey Mears +20000