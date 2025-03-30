With William Byron's Daytona win and Kyle Larson picking up a Miami victory last week, Hendrick Motorsports enters the 2025 Cook Out 400 as the only team with multiple winning drivers in the Cup Series. Hendrick has also had a stranglehold on the winner's lane at NASCAR at Martinsville recently, as Byron and Larson have won the last three spring races. With recent success and favorable track history, they are among the favorites in the 2025 NASCAR at Martinsville odds, with Larson at +500 and Byron at +650. Two-time Martinsville winner Ryan Blaney is the +450 favorite, while another driver who was twice victorious at the track, Brad Keselowski, is a +3000 NASCAR longshot for Cook Out 400 bets. Christopher Bell earned the NASCAR Martinsville pole.

Before entering any 2025 Cook Out 400 picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Martinsville predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model. Developed by SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, the proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times and has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including two winners in 2025.

SportsLine simulated the Cook Out 400 2025 10,000 times. Here are the three NASCAR longshots to target, according to the model:

Top NASCAR at Martinsville sleeper picks from 10,000 simulations

Kyle Busch (+2200 at DraftKings)

For a number of years, Busch was nicknamed King of the Short Track. His performances on these circuits, such as the 0.526-miles Martinsville track, reveal exactly why. Not only does Busch have the most wins (16) at short tracks amongst active drivers, but his average finish of 11.9 on them ranks third-best. A big part of that success is what he's done at Martinsville Speedway with two career victories and top-5 finishes in 17 of 39 starts (44%). The two-time Cup Series champion would be a steal at his current odds at DraftKings.

Ross Chastain (+2200 at DraftKings)

After struggling at Martinsville Speedway early in his career, Chastain has been reborn at the track since joining Trackhouse Racing in 2022. He had an average Martinsville finish of 27.5 across his first six starts -- which came with two other teams -- but has averaged a placement of 9.5 over his six starts with Trackhouse. All six of those have resulted in top 15 finishes, which is something just three other drivers can claim. Chastain also enters the 2025 Cook Out 400 with top 10s in each of his last three short track races, so he's quite comfortable on tracks less than one mile in length.

Josh Berry (+3000 at Bet365)

After finishing 27th in his rookie year on the Cup Series in 2024, Berry is 12th entering NASCAR at Martinsville. That is thanks to him notching his first career victory just two weeks ago in Vegas, which came one race after a top-5 finish in Phoenix. Berry's two top 5s this season have already matched how many he had across 36 races a year ago, and he's already tasted victory at Martinsville Speedway. He won the 2021 Cook Out 250 on the Xfinity Series and is ready to transfer that success to the Cup Series. Berry can be had at +3000 at both FanDuel and Bet365.

2025 NASCAR Martinsville odds, drivers, lineup

Ryan Blaney +500

Kyle Larson +500

William Byron +650

Denny Hamlin +650

Chase Elliott +650

Joey Logano +900

Christopher Bell +900

Chase Briscoe +1200

Ross Chastain +2200

Kyle Busch +2200

Austin Cindric +2800

Alex Bowman +2800

Josh Berry +3000

Bubba Wallace +3000

Brad Keselowski +3000

Tyler Reddick +3500

Ryan Preece +3500

Chris Buescher +3500

Ty Gibbs +4500

Noah Gragson +6000

Daniel Suarez +8000

Carson Hocevar +10000

Austin Dillon +11000

Cole Custer +13000

Shane Van Gisbergen +15000

Todd Gilliland +20000

Michael McDowell +20000

Erik Jones +20000

AJ Allmendinger +20000

Justin Haley +25000

Zane Smith +30000

Riley Herbst +30000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000

John Hunter Nemechek +30000

Burt Myers +30000

Ty Dillon +50000

Cody Ware +100000