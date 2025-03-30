The NASCAR Cup Series will head to its first short track of the season on Sunday for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Ryan Blaney has won two of the last three races at "The Paperclip," and is the +450 favorite (risk $100 to win $450) in the 2025 Cook Out 400 odds. The Penske, Joe Gibbs and Hendrick Motorsports teams have won 19 of the last 20 races at Martinsville Speedway, dating back to 2015, with Clint Bowyer for Stewart-Haas in 2018 being the exception. Blaney has 10 top-five finishes in his last 14 appearances at this track, so should you back him with your 2025 Cook Out 400 bets? Christopher Bell will start on the pole.

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Denny Hamlin to finish ahead of William Byron in a head-to-head prop that pays -110 at Caesars.

Hamlin has four top-five finishes with four stage wins in his last five Martinsville starts, leading 103 or more laps in four of his last eight races. He finished inside the top 11 in both races at this track last year, and he has three top-six finishes in the last five weeks this season. Hamlin is a five-time Martinsville winner who is eager to get back in victory lane for the first time in 2025.

Byron won last year's spring race at this track, which is why this prop is being offered at a cheap price. However, he has an average finishing position of 13.3 at Martinsville in his career, while Hamlin has an average finishing position of 10.0 in 38 career races. Bobbitt and Greco are backing Hamlin to cash this prop at one of his favorite tracks. See what other NASCAR prop picks they like at SportsLine.

Ryan Blaney +450

Kyle Larson +500

Denny Hamlin +750

Chase Elliott +750

William Byron +800

Joey Logano +900

Christopher Bell +900

Chase Briscoe +1200

Ross Chastain +2200

Kyle Busch +2200

Austin Cindric +2800

Alex Bowman +2800

Josh Berry +3000

Bubba Wallace +3000

Brad Keselowski +3000

Tyler Reddick +3500

Ryan Preece +3500

Chris Buescher +3500

Ty Gibbs +4500

Noah Gragson +6000

Daniel Suarez +8000

Carson Hocevar +10000

Austin Dillon +11000

Cole Custer +13000

Shane Van Gisbergen +15000

Todd Gilliland +20000

Michael McDowell +20000

Erik Jones +20000

AJ Allmendinger +20000

Justin Haley +25000

Zane Smith +30000

Riley Herbst +30000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000

John Hunter Nemechek +30000

Burt Myers +30000

Ty Dillon +50000

Cody Ware +100000

