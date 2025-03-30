Kyle Larson will try to win back-to-back races and finish in the top 10 for the fifth time this season on Sunday at the 2025 NASCAR Cup Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Larson held on to win last week's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami. He is looking to become the second driver this year to earn multiple wins. Ryan Blaney is the favorite at +400, with Larson at +500, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott at +650, William Byron at +700 and Joey Logano and Bell at +900 in the latest 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway odds. Bell will start on the pole. Sunday's Martinsville NASCAR race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com and chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. He correctly picked last week's winner in Larson. Anyone following his NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Taranto has analyzed the starting lineup and odds for Sunday's 2025 NASCAR Cup Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. He's sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2025 Martinsville NASCAR expert picks

For the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, Taranto is high on Ryan Blaney, who is coming off a solid performance at last week's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He led 124 laps before suffering from engine failure and finishing 36th. He has two top-10 finishes this season already, including placing seventh at Daytona and fourth at Atlanta. He has won two of his last three races at Martinsville, including last fall's Xfinity 500. Blaney is going off at +400 at Caesars Sportsbook.

The 31-year-old Team Penske veteran has registered 13 career Cup Series wins, registering 11 poles and 149 top-10 finishes in 342 races over 11 years. He won the 2023 season championship, and placed second overall in 2024. He registered his last win at Martinsville. He has also had success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, earning seven wins, 57 top-10 finishes and three poles over an eight-year span. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

A surprise: Taranto is fading Christopher Bell, even though he won three races in a row this year. After early success, he has struggled since. He opened the season with a 31st-place finish at the Daytona 500, and followed that up with wins at Atlanta, Austin, Texas, and Phoenix. He finished 12th at Las Vegas before dipping to 29th last week due to a crash.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who began his Cup Series career in 2020 at the Daytona 500, has had a lot of success at racing's highest level. In six years, he has raced in 184 events, earning 12 wins, 88 top-10 finishes and 13 pole positions. He earned his first victory in 2021 at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona Raceway. He has 79 races run in six years at the NASCAR Xfinity Series level as well, earning 19 wins, 51 top-10 finishes and 13 pole positions. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Cook Out 400 predictions

Taranto has also identified four other drivers in his 2025 NASCAR Cook Out 400 best bets. He's also high on a huge NASCAR longshot who's going off at 110-1, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville, and which massive longshot could stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville picks and best bets from a NASCAR insider who nailed a colossal 17 winners last year, and find out.

2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway odds, lineup

See full Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway picks at SportsLine

Ryan Blaney +400

Kyle Larson +500

Denny Hamlin +650

Chase Elliott +650

William Byron +700

Joey Logano +900

Christopher Bell +900

Chase Briscoe +1200

Ross Chastain +2200

Kyle Busch +2200

Josh Berry +2800

Austin Cindric +2800

Alex Bowman +2800

Ryan Preece +3000

Bubba Wallace +3000

Brad Keselowski +3000

Tyler Reddick +3500

Chris Buescher +3500

Ty Gibbs +4500

Noah Gragson +6000

Daniel Suarez +8000

Carson Hocevar +10000

Austin Dillon +11000

Cole Custer +13000

Shane Van Gisbergen +15000

Todd Gilliland +20000

Michael McDowell +20000

Erik Jones +20000

A.J. Allmendinger +20000

Justin Haley +25000

Zane Smith +30000

Riley Herbst +30000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000

John Hunter Nemechek +30000

Burt Myers +30000

Ty Dillon +50000

Cody Ware +100000