Christopher Bell, who has had success at Circuit of the Americas in the past, will try to make it back-to-back wins when the NASCAR Cup Series moves to the road course at Austin, Texas, on Sunday. Bell won his 10th Cup Series race of his career last week when he took the checkered flag at the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta. Bell finished second at COTA a year ago, behind William Byron. He also placed third in the event during the 2022 NASCAR season. Shane van Gisbergen is the +500 favorite, with Connor Zilisch at +600, Tyler Reddick at +700, Byron at +750 and Kyle Larson at +900 in the latest 2025 Austin NASCAR odds. Sunday's 2025 NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com and chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. Anyone following his NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Taranto has analyzed the starting lineup and odds for Sunday's 2025 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. He's sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2025 NASCAR EchoPark Texas Grand Prix expert picks

For the 2025 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, Taranto is high on New Zealand driver Shane van Gisbergen. The 35-year-old is a road course expert, earning three road course wins in the Xfinity Series a year ago, including at Portland, Sonoma and Chicago. He ran 33 Xfinity races a year ago, earning three poles and four top-10 finishes. He has raced in 14 Cup Series races over the past two years, earning one win, one pole and four top-10 finishes.

He won the first Cup race he ever ran, taking the checkered flag at the 2023 Grant Park 220 in Chicago. He has been dominant in the Supercars Championship, winning three season championships in 2016, 2021 and 2022. In 508 races in the circuit, he has earned 81 wins with 48 poles and 176 trips to the podium. He has also driven in both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

A surprise: Taranto is fading Kyle Larson at +900. Although Larson won NASCAR's last road race at Charlotte Roval this past fall, he has struggled at the Circuit of Americas. After finishing second at the 2021 event, he has faltered. In 2022, he placed 29th, before improving a bit in 2023, finishing 14th. Last year, he finished 17th at the 68-lap, 3.426-mile event.

During his 13-year NASCAR Cup Series career, Larson has appeared in 367 races. He has earned 29 wins with 183 top-10 finishes, and has earned 21 poles. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was sixth overall in 2024, and has one career championship (2021). His first career race was the 2013 Bank of America 500 in Charlotte, and earned his first career Cup Series win at the 2016 Pure Michigan 400. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix predictions

Taranto has also identified four other drivers in his 2025 NASCAR EchoPark Texas Grand Prix best bets. He's also high on a huge NASCAR longshot who's going off at 80-1, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the 2025 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, and which massive longshot could stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2025 COTA EchoPark Texas Grand Prix picks and best bets from a NASCAR insider who nailed a colossal 17 winners last year, and find out.

2025 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix odds, field

See full NASCAR COTA at Austin picks at SportsLine

Shane van Gisbergen +500

Connor Zilisch +600

Tyler Reddick +700

William Byron +750

Kyle Larson +900

Christopher Bell +1100

Chase Elliott +1100

A.J. Allmendinger +1200

Ross Chastain +1400

Ty Gibbs +1800

Alex Bowman +2000

Kyle Busch +2200

Daniel Suarez +2500

Chris Buescher +2500

Denny Hamlin +3000

Chase Briscoe +3000

Austin Cindric +3000

Ryan Blaney +3000

Michael McDowell +3500

Joey Logano +3500

Carson Hocevar +8000

Cole Custer +10000

Bubba Wallace +10000

Brad Keselowski +10000

Zane Smith +10000

Todd Gilliland +13000

Justin Haley +15000

Noah Gragson +20000

Josh Berry +20000

John Hunter Nemechek +20000

Austin Dillon +20000

Riley Herbst +25000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000

Erik Jones +25000

Ty Dillon +25000

Ryan Preece +25000

Cody Ware +30000