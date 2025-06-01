Nashville Superspeedway first appeared on the NASCAR schedule in 2021. On Sunday, it will host the 2025 Cracker Barrel 500, which is scheduled for 300 laps around the 1.33-mile tri-oval and begins at 7 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson won the first-ever Cup race in Nashville and is the +450 favorite in the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 odds after he crashed out of both races while attempting the Indy 500/Coca-Cola 600 double last week. Larson is followed in the 2025 NASCAR at Nashville odds by Denny Hamlin (+550), Christopher Bell (+600), William Byron (+650) and Ryan Blaney (+850). Before entering any 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 picks, NASCAR DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, or locking in NASCAR props on sites like PrizePicks, Sleeper Fantasy, and Underdog Fantasy, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Nashville predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout and Christopher Bell's +600 triumph in the NASCAR All-Star Race. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season.

Now, the model simulated the Cracker Barrel 400 2025 10,000 times.

Top 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 predictions

For the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400, we can tell you the model is high on Alex Bowman, even though he's a +3000 longshot in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Nashville odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hendrick Motorsports with three of its drivers in the top four of the NASCAR standings entering this weekend while Bowman sits 10th.

He's piled up seven top-10 finishes over the first 13 races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season and he's also won two poles. Bowman had one of his best runs of the season at Phoenix, a similarly flat one-mile oval, finishing seventh after starting the race in 32nd position. He may look to lean on aspects of that setup for the 1.33-mile oval in Nashville, where Chevrolet's have won three of the four Cup races contested.

The model has also revealed a surprising NASCAR prop for Sunday: Chase Elliott finishes top five for a +200 payout. The son of hall-of-famer Bill Elliott is only 29 but he's already in his 11th NASCAR Cup Series season and he's a 19-time winner who also won the championship in 2020. Elliott doesn't have a win yet in 2025, but he is running fourth in the NASCAR standings coming off a strong run in Charlotte where he worked his way up from 22nd starting position to finish sixth.

Elliott won in Nashville in 2022 and also finished fourth there in 2023. He's piled up seven top-10 finishes already this season and he's back in the title hunt again after finishing 17th and seventh the last two seasons, respectively.

How to make 2025 NASCAR at Nashville picks

The model is also targeting four other drivers with Nashville NASCAR odds of 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

So who wins the NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 2025, and which longshots are must-backs?

2025 NASCAR Nashville odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson +450

Denny Hamlin +550

Christopher Bell +600

William Byron +650

Ryan Blaney +850

Tyler Reddick +1000

Ross Chastain +1100

Chase Elliott +1400

Joey Logano +2200

Chase Briscoe +2200

Chris Buescher +2500

Brad Keselowski +2500

Ty Gibbs +2800

Kyle Busch +2800

Josh Berry +2800

Alex Bowman +3000

Carson Hocevar +3500

Ryan Preece +4000

Bubba Wallace +5000

Austin Cindric +5000

Daniel Suarez +7000

Corey Heim +7000

AJ Allmendinger +10000

Zane Smith +10000

Noah Gragson +10000

Erik Jones +15000

Michael McDowell +15000

Austin Dillon +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

Todd Gilliland +25000

Justin Haley +25000

John Hunter Nemechek +30000

Cole Custer +50000

Shane Van Gisbergen +50000

Riley Herbst +50000

JJ Yeley +100000

Cody Ware +100000

Chad Finchum +100000

Ty Dillon +100000