Denny Hamlin is the only three-time winner in the 2025 Daytona 500 field, making him one of six drivers to win at least three Daytona 500s. He will try to become the third driver to win the Great American Race on four occasions when he competes in this year's race at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Hamlin has the second-shortest 2025 Daytona 500 odds at 12-1, trailing only Kyle Busch (11-1). Other 2025 Daytona 500 contenders include Ryan Blaney (12-1), Joey Logano (13-1) and Chase Elliott (13-1). Blaney finished as the Cup Series runner-up last season after claiming the title in 2023 and won Daytona's summer race in 2021. Defending Daytona 500 champion William Byron is a 20-1 longshot on the NASCAR odds board. See the latest odds, picks, props, and more here, all from a model that just simulated every lap of the race 10,000 times.

Making 2025 Daytona 500 predictions can help form not only Daytona 500 outright picks, but also NASCAR props and matchups. Which manufacturers are prepared to get off to a hot start this season? SportsLine's advanced NASCAR model, which has nailed a colossal 19 race winners, has revealed its NASCAR predictions for the 2025 Daytona 500, identifying three drivers with odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

Top Daytona 500 sleeper picks from 10,000 simulations

Pick: William Byron (20-1)

Byron enters this race as the defending champion, giving Hendrick Motorsports a win 40 years to the day that they made their first NASCAR Cup Series start in 1984. He recorded the first win of his career in the 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400, avoiding various wrecks and winning in overtime at Daytona. Byron added victories at the Circuit of the Americas and Martinsville last year, and he made the Championship 4.

Pick: Todd Gilliland (32-1)

The Front Row Motorsports driver made his first Cup Series appearance in the 2022 Daytona 500, where he started 29th and finished 33rd after being eliminated in a crash on lap 190. He showed massive improvement last year, leading a then career-high 16 laps in the 2024 Daytona 500 prior to being involved in a late-race incident. Gilliland signed a multi-year extension with Front Row last June, and the model thinks he is a valuable longshot this weekend.

Pick: Ryan Preece (40-1)

Preece made his Cup Series debut in 2015, but he has bounced around between organizations and had to earn his way back into the highest level of the sport. The 34-year-old has a new team behind him in RFK Racing after Stewart-Haas Racing shut down its NASCAR operations following last season. Preece has 16 top-10 finishes in Cup Series races, and the variance of a super-speedway track makes him an enticing longshot for the Daytona 500.

Top Daytona 500 expert picks, longshots revealed

