The 67th running of the Daytona 500 will kick off the 2025 NASCAR season on Sunday and seven former winners are entered, including 17-1 longshot William Byron, last year's champ. The 27-year-old Byron has 13 NASCAR Cup Series victories and 104 top-10 finishes since competing in his first race, the 2018 Daytona 500. The Hendrick Motorsports racer has run in 252 races over the past seven years. Among the other former Daytona winners entered into the 2025 Daytona 500 starting lineup are Denny Hamlin (2016, 2019, 2020), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2023), Austin Cindric (2022), Michael McDowell (2021), Austin Dillon (2018) and Joey Logano (2015). The latest 2025 Daytona 500 forecast is calling for rain and temperatures in the 80s. Chase Briscoe will be on the pole.

Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch are 12-1 favorites in the 2025 Daytona 500 odds from FanDuel, followed by Joey Logano (13-1), Denny Hamlin (14-1), Kyle Larson (15-1), Brad Keselowski (15-1), Chase Elliott (16-1), William Byron (16-1), and Christopher Bell (16-1). Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Daytona 500 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com and chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. Anyone following his NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

2025 Daytona 500 expert picks

For the 2025 Daytona 500, Taranto is high on fourth-year Cup driver Todd Gilliland, even though he's a longshot at 20-1. The 24-year-old third-year generation driver led for 16 laps in last year's Daytona 500, before finishing 35th. The Front Row Motorsports driver has logged 108 races over three seasons and has 10 top-10 finishes in his young career. He has had success at every level of his racing career.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading Michael McDowell, even though he won the Daytona 500 in 2021 and finished seventh in 2022. McDowell changed teams from Front Row to Spire Motorsports this offseason, trading in his Ford for the No. 71 Chevrolet. He will have his crew chief, as McDowell brought Travis Peterson on board. The 40-year-old from Phoenix had his struggles at the 2024 Daytona 500, placing 36th overall.

How to make 2025 Daytona 500 predictions

2025 Daytona 500 odds, field

Ryan Blaney +1200

Kyle Busch +1200

Joey Logano +1300

Denny Hamlin +1400

Kyle Larson +1500

Brad Keselowski +1500

Chase Elliott +1600

William Byron +1600

Christopher Bell +1600

Todd Gilliland +2000

Chase Briscoe +2200

Austin Cindric +2200

Chris Buescher +2600

Bubba Wallace +2600

Tyler Reddick +3000

Ross Chastain +3000

Alex Bowman +3500

Martin Truex Jr. +4000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +4000

Austin Dillon +4000

Erik Jones +4000

Ty Gibbs +4500

Josh Berry +4500

Ryan Preece +4500

Noah Gragson +4500

Michael McDowell +4500

Justin Haley +5000

Justin Allgaier +6000

Daniel Suarez +6000

AJ Allmendinger +6500

Riley Herbst +7000

Cole Custer +7000

Carson Hocevar +7000

Shane Van Gisbergen +7500

Jimmie Johnson +7500

Zane Smith +7500

Ty Dillon +8000

Corey Lajoie +9000

John Hunter Nemechek +10000

Cody Ware +20000

Helio Castroneves +25000