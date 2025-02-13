Denny Hamlin has three Daytona 500 victories, putting him in elite company heading into the 2025 Daytona 500 on Sunday. Jimmie Johnson, who is not locked into the Daytona 500 field, has two wins in this race, while no one else in the 2025 Daytona 500 starting lineup has more than one. Hamlin is considered one of the top Daytona 500 contenders due to his history of success in this race and is 11-1 in the latest 2025 Daytona 500 odds. Should you include Hamlin in your 2025 Daytona 500 bets?

Kyle Larson is the 10-1 favorite atop the NASCAR odds board, but he is winless in his 21 Cup Series races at Daytona International Speedway. The green flag is set to drop at 2:30 p.m. ET. Before entering any 2025 Daytona 500 props or NASCAR parlay picks on sites like PrizePicks, DraftKings Pick6, Sleeper Fantasy, and Underdog Fantasy, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

2025 Daytona 500 prop picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing William Byron to finish ahead of Brad Keselowski in a head-to-head prop that pays +105. Byron finished inside the top 15 in the Daytona 500 in 2022 and 2023 before breaking through with a win last year. He also won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona in the 2020 fall race, leading 24 laps in that victory.

Byron is in his eighth full-time season as a driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, and he has 13 career victories. Keselowski has been successful at superspeedways during his career, but he has not cracked the top 20 in his last two attempts in the Daytona 500. Bobbitt and Greco are taking Byron as the value pick at plus-money in this head-to-head matchup. See what other NASCAR prop picks they like at SportsLine.

2025 Daytona 500 odds, field

Kyle Larson +1000

Kyle Busch +1100

Denny Hamlin +1100

Ryan Blaney +1200

Joey Logano +1200

Chase Elliott +1200

Brad Keselowski +1400

Todd Gilliland +1600

Ryan Preece +2000

William Byron +2000

Christopher Bell +2200

Chris Buescher +2200

Tyler Reddick +2500

Josh Berry +2500

Bubba Wallace +2500

Austin Cindric +2500

Alex Bowman +2500

Ross Chastain +2800

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000

Michael McDowell +3000

Chase Briscoe +3000

Ty Gibbs +3500

Justin Allgaier +3500

Daniel Suarez +4000

Noah Gragson +4500

Austin Dillon +4500

Martin Truex Jr. +5000

Justin Haley +5500

Erik Jones +5500

Carson Hocevar +5500

A.J. Allmendinger +5500

Ty Dillon +6500

Shane Van Gisbergen +6500

John Hunter Nemechek +6500

Cole Custer +6500

Riley Herbst +6500

Helio Castroneves +6500

Zane Smith +7000

Corey Lajoie +8000

Chandler Smith +8000

Cody Ware +10000

Jimmie Johnson +10000

Anthony Alfredo +10000

B.J. McLeod +10000

J.J. Yeley +10000