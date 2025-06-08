The 2025 Firekeepers Casino 400 will take place on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, where several of the biggest names in the NASCAR Cup Series are still searching for their first win of the season. Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski are all former champions, but none of the three has managed to record a victory in 2025. Elliott is +2000 in the 2025 NASCAR at Michigan odds, while Busch is +3500 and Keselowski is +2500. Kyle Larson is the +525 favorite in the 2025 Firekeepers Casino 400 odds ahead of Sunday's 2 p.m. ET start and is second in the NASCAR standings with three wins under his belt this season. Before entering any 2025 Firekeepers Casino 400 picks, NASCAR DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, or locking in NASCAR props on sites like PrizePicks, Sleeper Fantasy, and Underdog Fantasy, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Michigan predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout and Christopher Bell's +600 triumph in the NASCAR All-Star Race. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season.

Now, the model simulated the Firekeepers Casino 400 2025 10,000 times.

Top 2025 Firekeepers Casino 400 predictions

For the 2025 Firekeepers Casino 400, we can tell you the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a +1600 longshot in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Michigan odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion likely punched his ticket to the postseason with a win in Texas earlier this season, but he's still fighting for points and moved up to eighth in the NASCAR standings with a fourth-place run in Nashville last week.

It was Logano's second top-five finish of the season and now he'll look to build off that at a track where he's had a lot of success. He's a three-time winner at Michigan International Speedway and has finished top 10 in 18 of his 28 career starts there. Ford's have won nine of the last 10 races in Michigan and Penske Racing has a lot of momentum after putting two of their cars into the top five last week.

The model has also revealed a surprising NASCAR prop for Sunday: Carson Hocevar finishes top 10 for a -112 payout. After winning four times and finishing fourth in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series standings in 2023, Hocevar jumped straight to racing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024 and won rookie of the year honors thanks to a 21st-place finish in the NASCAR standings and six top-10 finishes.

Now the 22-year-old is showing even more upside in his No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet with a trio of top-10 finishes. He started outside the top 25 in all three of those races and has now climbed from 26th position to finish second twice after doing so in Nashville last weekend. Hocevar is also Michigan native and ran 10th last year in his first Cup start at Michigan International Speedway. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 NASCAR at Michigan picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with Michigan NASCAR odds of 16-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

2025 NASCAR Michigan odds, drivers, lineup

2025 NASCAR Michigan odds, drivers, lineup

(odds subject to change)

Kyle Larson +525

Denny Hamlin +650

Ryan Blaney +650

William Byron +800

Tyler Reddick +850

Christopher Bell +1000

Ross Chastain +1400

Joey Logano +1600

Chase Elliott +2000

Chris Buescher +2000

Carson Hocevar +2000

Chase Briscoe +2200

Brad Keselowski +2500

Bubba Wallace +2500

Alex Bowman +2500

Josh Berry +3500

Kyle Busch +3500

Ty Gibbs +5000

Ryan Preece +6000

Austin Cindric +6000

Erik Jones +6000

Daniel Suarez +10000

AJ Allmendinger +10000

Michael McDowell +12500

Zane Smith +12500

Austin Dillon +15000

Noah Gragson +15000

John Hunter Nemechek +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

Todd Gilliland +25000

Justin Haley +25000

Riley Herbst +50000

Shane Van Gisbergen +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Ty Dillon +100000

Cody Ware +100000