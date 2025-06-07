With only 12 races remaining in the regular season, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Michigan International Speedway on Sunday for the 2025 Firekeepers Casino 400. Tyler Reddick and his 23XI Racing team finally gave Toyota its first win at Michigan since 2015 last season, ending a nine-race winning streak for Ford in the process. Now, he's listed at +850 in the 2025 NASCAR at Michigan odds while Kyle Larson is the +525 favorite. Ryan Blaney won at Michigan in 2021 and is Ford's top betting choice at +650 in the 2025 Firekeeper Casino 400 odds coming off a win last week in Nashville. All those NASCAR odds are from BetMGM and you can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets as insurance if your first bet loses with the latest BetMGM promo code.

The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday and the race is scheduled for 200 laps around the two-mile oval.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout and Christopher Bell's +600 triumph in the NASCAR All-Star Race. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season.

Top 2025 Firekeepers Casino 400 predictions

For the 2025 Firekeepers Casino 400, we can tell you the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a +1600 longshot in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Michigan odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion likely punched his ticket to the postseason with a win in Texas earlier this season, but he's still fighting for points and moved up to eighth in the NASCAR standings with a fourth-place run in Nashville last week.

It was Logano's second top-five finish of the season and now he'll look to build off that at a track where he's had a lot of success. He's a three-time winner at Michigan International Speedway and has finished top 10 in 18 of his 28 career starts there. Ford's have won nine of the last 10 races in Michigan and Penske Racing has a lot of momentum after putting two of their cars into the top five last week.

The model has also revealed a surprising NASCAR prop for Sunday: Carson Hocevar finishes top 10 for a -112 payout. The 22-year-old was the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2024 and he's coming off his second runner-up finish of the season last week in Nashville. Hocevar also finished second in Atlanta earlier this season and has led a lap in seven of his 14 starts.

He's currently 17th in the NASCAR standings and has a puncher's chance of racing his way into the playoffs on points, but he'll also be looking for his opportunity to steal his first career win to significantly improve his chances. Hocevar is from Michigan, beginning his career at Berlin Raceway just a couple of hours northwest of Michigan International Speedway as a 12-year-old. He finished 10th in his Cup debut at Michigan last season. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

2025 NASCAR Michigan odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson +525

Denny Hamlin +650

Ryan Blaney +650

William Byron +800

Tyler Reddick +850

Christopher Bell +1000

Ross Chastain +1400

Joey Logano +1600

Chase Elliott +2000

Chris Buescher +2000

Carson Hocevar +2000

Chase Briscoe +2200

Brad Keselowski +2500

Bubba Wallace +2500

Alex Bowman +2500

Josh Berry +3500

Kyle Busch +3500

Ty Gibbs +5000

Ryan Preece +6000

Austin Cindric +6000

Erik Jones +6000

Daniel Suarez +10000

AJ Allmendinger +10000

Michael McDowell +12500

Zane Smith +12500

Austin Dillon +15000

Noah Gragson +15000

John Hunter Nemechek +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

Todd Gilliland +25000

Justin Haley +25000

Riley Herbst +50000

Shane Van Gisbergen +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Ty Dillon +100000

Cody Ware +100000