The NASCAR Cup Series heads back to a short track on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with the 2025 Food City 500. Formerly a dirt race, NASCAR at Bristol 2025 will take place on the 0.533-mile concrete oval at Bristol Motor Speedway. Denny Hamlin won the first short track race of the year at Martinsville, went back-to-back with a Darlington victory last week, and won at Bristol in 2024. If you're looking for one of the potential NASCAR Bristol sleepers, you'll have to look elsewhere than at Hamlin, the +400 co-favorite, alongside Kyle Larson, in the 2025 NASCAR at Bristol odds. The likes of Chris Buescher (+3000) and Austin Dillon (+25000) could fit the bill, even though both are recent short track winners.

Joey Logano (+1800 at DraftKings)

Logano enters in with five straight top 15s this season, including a season-best eighth-place finish when he last graced a short track at Martinsville. He also collected a stage win in that race and has risen to ninth in the NASCAR standings, despite a crash causing a 35th-place finish in the season-opening Daytona 500. Logano won the inaugural dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2021 but also has a pair of Bristol victories on a paved surface like what he'll see on Sunday. The three-time Cup Series champion also has the backing of one of the most successful teams in Bristol history as Team Penske's 13 wins at the track are its most at any circuit and are also the second-most of any team in Bristol Motor Speedway history. Thus, it's a surprise that Logano has +1800 longshot odds at DraftKings.

Ty Gibbs (+2000 at Bet365)

After a rough start to the year, Gibbs appears to be getting back on track and is coming off consecutive top 15 finishes. His Bristol history is even more promising, with three straight top 15s, including a pair of top 10 placements. He led for over 100 total laps in two of those three races, while also sweeping the stages at this very race a year ago. One also shouldn't discount his Bristol domination on the ARCA Menards Series as Gibbs won his last spin at this track on that series in 2021, which followed a pair of runners-up in his prior two Bristol starts with ARCA. He is listed at +1600 at some sportsbooks but can be found at +2000 at both Bet365 and DraftKings.

Kyle Busch (+2000 at Caesars)

One day, Busch will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and he can point to his success on short tracks as a big reason for his future enshrinement. His 16 wins on tracks under 1 mile are twice as many as any other active driver, save for Hamlin (15), and that includes several checkered flags at Bristol Motor Speedway. His six victories at this race are tied for the most in Cup Series history, while he has another three wins at the Bristol fall race. Even if he's not winning, he's still in contention as he has top-5 finishes in seven of his last 13 starts at Bristol. Caesars Sportsbook has Busch as a steal at +2000 NASCAR odds.

