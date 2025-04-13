Denny Hamlin is on a roll and is looking for his third consecutive win when he takes part in the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday. Hamlin dominated the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville and followed that up by speeding to victory at last week's Goodyear 400 at Darlington. It was also Hamlin's fifth top-10 finish of the year. Hamlin has 56 career victories in his 20-year career.

Hamlin is among the favorites to win again this week, according to the latest NASCAR at Bristol odds. Kyle Larson is the +270 favorite, followed by Hamlin (+460), William Byron (+950) and Chase Elliott (+950) in the latest 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway odds. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 NASCAR at Bristol picks or predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. He correctly picked the Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner in Larson on March 23. Anyone following his NASCAR picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2025 Bristol NASCAR expert picks

For the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, Taranto is high on Larson, who has five top-10 finishes this year. In his last race at the track last fall, Larson, who drives for Hendrick Motorsports, led 462 of 500 laps en route to the win at the 2024 Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Sept. 21. He has placed second, fifth and first over his past three Cup races at Bristol. The 32-year-old veteran placed sixth overall last season and has had a lot of success throughout his career. Larson is going off at +490 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 13-year veteran has driven in 373 races in the Cup Series, logging 30 career wins, registering 21 poles and 187 top-10 finishes. He claimed the 2021 season championship. He earned his first Cup series win in 2016 at the Pure Michigan 400. He has experienced success at other NASCAR levels, including the Xfinity Series, where he has earned 15 wins, 83 top-10 finishes and seven poles in 117 races over a 10-year span. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

Food City 500 prop picks

Top 10 finish: Taranto sees Zane Smith breaking through to earn his second top-10 finish of the year, a bet that would return +360. His previous best finish was ninth at the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., on March 9. Smith has had solid finishes for much of the season, placing 11th at Atlanta and Homestead. He was 12th last week at Darlington.

The 25-year-old has run 45 races over his three-year career. The Front Row Motorsports driver finished 30th a year ago, and has registered six top-10 finishes since his first race in 2022 at the Enjoy Illinois 300. He has also fared well at the NASCAR Xfinity Series level, with eight top-10 finishes among his 12 races there. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Food City 500 predictions

2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway odds, lineup

Kyle Larson +270

Denny Hamlin +460

William Byron +950

Chase Elliott +950

Ryan Blaney +1000

Christopher Bell +1000

Alex Bowman +1100

Ty Gibbs +1800

Joey Logano +2400

Tyler Reddick +2800

Kyle Busch +2800

Chase Briscoe +3200

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3400

Josh Berry +3700

Brad Keselowski +3700

Chris Buescher +3700

Bubba Wallace +4400

Carson Hocevar +5500

Austin Cindric +8500

Ryan Preece +8500

Ross Chastain +8500

AJ Allmendinger +11000

Ty Dillon +17000

Austin Dillon +17000

Daniel Suarez +17000

Justin Haley +17000

Michael McDowell +17000

Noah Gragson +20000

John Hunter Nemechek +20000

Jesse Love +34000

Todd Gilliland +34000

Cole Custer +34000

Zane Smith +34000

Erik Jones +34000

Josh Bilicki +50000

Cody Ware +50000

Shane Van Gisbergen +50000

Riley Herbst +50000

Corey LaJoie +50000