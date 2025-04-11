Denny Hamlin is on a roll and is looking for his third consecutive win when he takes part in the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday. Hamlin dominated the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville and followed that up by speeding to victory at last week's Goodyear 400 at Darlington. It was also Hamlin's fifth top-10 finish of the year. Hamlin has 56 career victories in his 20-year career.

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are the co-favorites at +450, with Christopher Bell at +650, Ryan Blaney at +800, and William Byron and Chase Elliott at +900 in the latest 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway odds. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 NASCAR at Bristol picks or predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. He correctly picked the Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner in Larson on March 23. Anyone following his NASCAR picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2025 Bristol NASCAR expert picks

For the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, Taranto is high on Kyle Larson, who has five top-10 finishes this year. In his last race at the track last fall, Larson, who drives for Hendrick Motorsports, led 462 of 500 laps en route to the win at the 2024 Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Sept. 21. He has placed second, fifth and first over his past three Cup races at Bristol. The 32-year-old veteran placed sixth overall last season and has had a lot of success throughout his career. Larson is going off at +450 at DraftKings.

The 13-year veteran has driven in 373 races in the Cup Series, logging 30 career wins, registering 21 poles and 187 top-10 finishes. He claimed the 2021 season championship. He earned his first Cup series win in 2016 at the Pure Michigan 400. He has experienced success at other NASCAR levels, including the Xfinity Series, where he has earned 15 wins, 83 top-10 finishes and seven poles in 117 races over a 10-year span. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

Food City 500 prop picks

Top 10 finish: Taranto sees Zane Smith breaking through to earn his second top-10 finish of the year. His previous best finish was ninth at the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., on March 9. Smith has had solid finishes for much of the season, placing 11th at Atlanta and Homestead. He was 12th last week at Darlington.

The 25-year-old has run 45 races over his three-year career. The Front Row Motorsports driver finished 30th a year ago, and has registered six top-10 finishes since his first race in 2022 at the Enjoy Illinois 300. He has also fared well at the NASCAR Xfinity Series level, with eight top-10 finishes among his 12 races there. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway odds, lineup

Kyle Larson +450

Denny Hamlin +450

Christopher Bell +650

Ryan Blaney +800

William Byron +900

Chase Elliott +900

Kyle Busch +1600

Joey Logano +1700

Ryan Preece +2000

Chris Buescher +2000

Chase Briscoe +2000

Bubba Wallace +2000

Tyler Reddick +2200

Ty Gibbs +2200

Josh Berry +2500

Ross Chastain +2800

Brad Keselowski +2800

Alex Bowman +3000

Austin Cindric +9000

Zane Smith +10000

Carson Hocevar +10000

Noah Gragson +11000

Michael McDowell +11000

Erik Jones +13000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +17000

Daniel Suarez +17000

Austin Dillon +17000

Todd Gilliland +25000

Shane Van Gisbergen +25000

John Hunter Nemechek +25000

Jesse Love +25000

Corey Lajoie +25000

Cole Custer +25000

A.J. Allmendinger +25000

Justin Haley +30000

Ty Dillon +50000

Riley Herbst +50000

Cody Ware +70000

Josh Bilicki +100000