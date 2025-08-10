When you see Shane van Gisbergen on top of the NASCAR odds boards, you know there must be a road course race approaching. The 36-year-old driver from New Zealand has won each of his last three road course races heading into the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen at Watkins Glen International on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Van Gisbergen is the -145 favorite in the latest 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen odds, but his being a significant favorite by NASCAR odds standards creates the opportunity for some sizeable longshots in the NASCAR at Watkins Glen driver pool.

One of the model's favorite longshots for the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen when online sports betting is veteran driver Kyle Busch, who is listed at +2500 in the latest NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds at BetMGM. The 40-year-old has four career victories on road courses, with two of those coming at Watkins Glen International. The field is filled with top NASCAR drivers at longer odds given the shift from a traditional speedway to a road course, such as Tyler Reddick (+5000), Joey Logano (+6000) and Denny Hamlin (+10000). The SportsLine model, which has nailed eight winners just this year alone, views Busch as undervalued on betting sites and likes his long NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds.

SportsLine simulated the NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen 10,000 times. Here are the three NASCAR longshots to target, according to the model:

Chase Elliott (+3000)

Elliott has won two of eight career races at Watkins Glen International. He's also had a runner-up result as Elliott has finished in the top five in half of his career NASCAR at Watkins Glen events. The 29-year-old is one of the top road course drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series, finishing in the top five in four of his last five road course competitions, most recently placing third at Sonoma on July 13. He's finished outside the top 10 in back-to-back races, but neither of those came on road courses, and Elliott's average finish of 10.6 at Watkins Glen is the best of any driver with at least five races there. The 29-year-old is second in the NASCAR Cup Series standings this season, and at +1600 odds at a track where he's had recent success, the model sees strong value in Elliott at this price. He's listed at +3000 at BetMGM, compared to +2400 odds at other sportsbooks, and with the latest BetMGM promo code, new users receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

Kyle Busch (+2500)

Busch has finished in the top 10 in three of his four road course races this season, including two top-five results. His two victories at Watkins Glen International are tied for the most among active drivers. He's finished in the top 10 in 13 of 19 career NASCAR at Watkins Glen races with seven finishes in the top four. The 40-year-old is still seeking his first victory of the season, and a road course may be his best chance at that, so with the regular season unwinding, Busch may drive a little more aggressive on Sunday, which can only help a win-only bet as a crash is just as much of a loss for sports bettors as finishing in second place. At 25-1 odds, the model loves the value on playing Busch at BetMGM with the latest BetMGM promo code that gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Ty Gibbs (+4000)

Similar to Busch, Gibbs is seeking his first victory of the season to secure a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, making each race more important as the season progresses to have a win-first mindset. The 22-year-old has some of his best results on road courses this season, including finishing runner-up behind van Gisbergen in Chicago on July 6. Gibbs followed that by finishing seventh at Sonoma. He's finished in the top five in three of his last 11 road course races, including finishing fifth at the 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen. Gibbs had +4000 odds at FanDuel, and the latest FanDuel promo code delivers the chance at an additional bonus with new users earning $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins. Claim $150 in bonus bets right here:

2025 Go Bowling at The Glen odds, drivers, lineup

(odds via DraftKings subject to change)

Shane van Gisbergen -145

William Byron +550

Michael McDowell +1300

Ryan Blaney +1400

Chase Briscoe +1600

Chris Buescher +2000

Ross Chastain +2000

Kyle Larson +2000

Kyle Busch +2200

Christopher Bell +2200

Chase Elliott +2500

Alex Bowman +2700

Carson Hocevar +2700

Ty Gibbs +5000

AJ Allmendinger +5000

Joey Logano +6000

Tyler Reddick +6500

Denny Hamlin +15000

Brad Keselowski +15000

Austin Cindric +30000

Justin Haley +30000

Erik Jones +50000

Katherine Legge +50000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000

Todd Gilliland +50000

Noah Gragson +50000

JJ Yeley +50000

Cody Ware +50000

Josh Berry +50000

Ryan Preece +50000

Ty Dillon +50000

John Hunter Nemechek +50000

Austin Dillon +50000

Zane Smith +50000

Riley Herbst +50000

Daniel Suarez +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Bubba Wallace +50000

Josh Bilicki +50000