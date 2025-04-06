Denny Hamlin is off to a solid start to his 2025 season and will eye back-to-back wins on Sunday at the 2025 NASCAR Cup Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Hamlin grabbed the lead on lap 126 last week and never looked back, earning his first win of the season at the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. It was Hamlin's sixth win at the track, the most among full-time active drivers but his first at Martinsville since 2015. It was also his 55th win of his 20-year career.

For the 2025 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, Taranto is high on Kyle Larson, who has fared well at Darlington. He has led for 1,048 laps in his career at the track, including 278 in his last four starts there. In his last race there, the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500, he led for most of the race before settling for fourth place. He won the 2023 Cook Out Southern 500. Larson is going off at +450 at DraftKings.

The 32-year-old Hendrick Motorsports veteran has registered 30 career Cup Series wins, registering 21 poles and 187 top-10 finishes in 372 races over 13 years. He won the 2021 season championship, and placed sixth overall in 2024. He registered his first win at 2016 Pure Michigan 400. He has also had success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, earning 15 wins, 83 top-10 finishes and seven poles over a 10-year span. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

Head-to-head, Taranto sees Bubba Wallace (-125) finishing ahead of Chase Elliott (-110). Wallace has had success at Darlington and won the pole for last September's Southern 500. Wallace has three top-10 finishes this season, including back-to-back third-place finishes. In 255 career Cup Series races, Wallace has two wins, three poles and 49 top-10 finishes over an eight-year span.

Elliott, meanwhile, has had four top-10 finishes, and finished in the top 20 in all seven Cup races in 2025. Elliott is looking to win for the first time since winning the 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. He placed fourth last week at the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville. In his 10-year career, he has posted 19 wins and 174 top-10 finishes. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

Kyle Larson +500

Tyler Reddick +650

William Byron +650

Ryan Blaney +700

Denny Hamlin +700

Christopher Bell +1000

Joey Logano +1500

Chase Briscoe +1500

Bubba Wallace +1600

Ross Chastain +1800

Kyle Busch +1800

Chase Elliott +1800

Chris Buescher +2200

Brad Keselowski +2800

Alex Bowman +3000

Josh Berry +3500

Austin Cindric +4000

Ty Gibbs +5000

Noah Gragson +5000

Erik Jones +5000

Ryan Preece +5500

Carson Hocevar +6500

A.J. Allmendinger +6500

Daniel Suarez +10000

Michael McDowell +17000

Zane Smith +20000

Todd Gilliland +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

Justin Haley +20000

Austin Hill +20000

Austin Dillon +20000

Riley Herbst +25000

Cole Custer +25000

Shane Van Gisbergen +30000

John Hunter Nemechek +30000

Ty Dillon +50000

J.J. Yeley +100000

Cody Ware +100000