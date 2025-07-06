The lone street race on the Cup Series will take place in The Windy City on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with the 2025 Grant Park 165. Shane van Gisbergen and Alex Bowman won the first two runnings of NASCAR at Chicago, but neither of them notched top 20s in both previous races like Chris Buescher did. The consistency he's shown on the Chicago Street Course makes him a Grant Park 165 sleeper, considering his long 2025 NASCAR at Chicago odds. The six-time winner on the Cup Series is listed at +2200 to utilize in NASCAR bets, but with 10 other drivers having equal or shorter 2025 Grant Park 165 odds, SportsLine's model advises deploying Buescher as a longshot. Buescher has 10 top-10 finishes this season and is -140 to crack the top 10 on Sunday.

Before entering any 2025 Chicago NASCAR picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Chicago predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model. Developed by SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, the proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times and has nailed a whopping 24 winners since 2021, including five winners in 2025.

SportsLine simulated the NASCAR Grant Park 165 10,000 times. Here are the three NASCAR longshots to target, according to the model:

Best NASCAR at Chicago longshots (odds subject to change):



The Chicago Street Race pulls drivers out of their comfort zone and leads to unpredictability as evident by the race's two winners -- Bowman and van Gisbergen -- suffering accidents that prevented them from even finishing the respective race they didn't win. But Buescher is among a handful of drivers who has finished in the top 20 in each, including a top 10 in his debut there. The Texan is also quite familiar with top 10s this year as just two drivers have more than his 10 thus far, including in each of his last four starts. Buescher ranked 23rd in the NASCAR standings just over a month ago after the Coca-Cola 600 but is now ninth in the Cup Series.

Brown is attempting to follow in the footsteps of his countryman in fellow Australian van Gisbergen. The latter was a three-time Supercars champion before hopping into a NASCAR vehicle and winning the inaugural Chicago Street Race in 2023. Brown won his first Supercars championship last season and did it in record fashion, notching five victories and securing a podium finish in every event. Unlike van Gisbergen, whose very first NASCAR race came at Chicago, Brown at least has some experience as he had a start on the Cup Series in 2024. Brown will be behind the wheel on Sunday for Kaulig Racing, which notched a second-place finish at the 2023 Chicago race with Justin Haley.

Allmendinger also benefits from the backing of Kaulig, which not only had a runner-up with Haley but also secured a top 20 for Allmendinger in 2023 and then a top-12 finish with Daniel Hemric last year. The 43-year-old driver had a slow start to the 2025 Cup Series, after spending last year on the Xfinity Series, but he's ramped things up as of late. He has five top 20s over his last six starts, with the one exception being when he placed 21st. Allmendinger reached as high as sixth place on Lap 42 in last year's Grant Park 165 before an accident ended his day early, but he displayed he's a contender for the checkered flag.

2025 NASCAR Chicago odds, drivers, lineup

(odds via DraftKings are subject to change)

Shane van Gisbergen +165

Christopher Bell +750

Kyle Larson +900

Ty Gibbs +1200

Tyler Reddick +1200

Chase Elliott +1400

William Byron +1600

Alex Bowman +1900

Will Brown +2200

Chris Buescher +2200

AJ Allmendinger +2200

Michael McDowell +2300

Ross Chastain +2800

Chase Briscoe +3100

Daniel Suarez +3100

Kyle Busch +3400

Ryan Blaney +4000

Carson Hocevar +4000

Denny Hamlin +4000

Austin Cindric +5000

Joey Logano +10000

Ryan Preece +11000

Justin Haley +11000

Brad Keselowski +11000

Corey Heim +11000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +12000

Bubba Wallace +14000

Todd Gilliland +14000

Austin Dillon +14000

Cole Custer +14000

Zane Smith +14000

John Hunter Nemechek +14000

Erik Jones +21000

Noah Gragson +25000

Josh Berry +25000

Austin Hill +25000

Riley Herbst +30000

Josh Bilicki +34000

Ty Dillon +34000