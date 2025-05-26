Robert Shwartzman experienced a scary moment during Sunday's Indianapolis 500 when he crashed on pit road, knocking over multiple crew members. The rookie collided in the pit box after completing around 87 laps and his mechanics pushed the vehicle back into the correct positioning. The vehicle hit four crew members and one left on a stretcher.

Prema Racing chose to retire the No. 85 car following the incident.

"I honestly felt really strange my brakes when I was coming slow in pit lane. I locked up both front tires, which usually is not the case," Shwartzman said. "I wasn't sure if it was the brakes or because the tires were cold. And then when I came back to my pit I did not push I tried to be very slow. But as soon as I touched my brakes, my whole front just locks and I went right into the guys."

Schwartzman continued, saying, "It was really scary, because at the moment I braked I was just a passenger, it was nothing, no breaks."

Shwartzman, who won the pole position ahead of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, said he wasn't sure at the moment what went wrong with the car.

"We don't know yet what's happened with the car. We'll need to have a look and understand if it was any mechanical issue or just cold tires, but we have to work on it," Shwartzman said. "... I wasn't sure if it was the brakes or because the tires were cold.... As soon as I touch my brakes, my both fronts just locked and I just went straight into the guys."

Shwartzman was the first rookie driver to win the pole position since 1983.