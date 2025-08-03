The 2025 Iowa Corn 350 will be held on Sunday at Iowa Speedway. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and is scheduled for 350 laps. Iowa Speedway hosted the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series from 2009-19, and many of the drivers in the 2025 Iowa Corn 350 field are familiar with the relatively flat short track. That includes Tyler Reddick, who was top 10 in Iowa all three times he raced there in the Truck Series from 2014-16, and is listed for as high as +1600 to win outright on various online betting apps.

If you're looking for a NASCAR longshot to bet in the 2025 Iowa Corn 350, Reddick is a solid option and has been included as one of our three best darkhorses to win NASCAR at Iowa. Ryan Blaney is the defending champion, and he's listed at +500 to repeat, according to the 2025 Iowa Corn 350 odds. The SportsLine Projection Model has nailed eight outright winners in NASCAR this year, and you can use its picks this week to identify NASCAR at Iowa longshots and then use the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager.

SportsLine simulated the NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 10,000 times. Here are the three NASCAR longshots to target, according to the model:

Best NASCAR at Iowa longshots (odds subject to change):



Tyler Reddick (+1800)

Joey Logano (+1600)

Josh Berry (+1700)

Tyler Reddick (+1800)

If he can avoid there being first-time winners three times or more over the next four races, Reddick will almost certainly get into the 2025 NASCAR Playoffs on points. He's 75 clear of Alex Bowman, the next closest winless driver in the NASCAR standings. However, he'd probably prefer not to leave it to chance and would love to get a first win under his belt to build some momentum after winning multiple races in the last three seasons. Reddick made the championship finale last season, and he's sixth in the NASCAR standings this season despite going without a win through the first 22 races. Several books have Reddick listed at +1600, but you can get a little extra juice from DraftKings, and the latest DraftKings promo code delivers an additional bonus with new users earning $150 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Claim $150 in bonus bets right here:

Joey Logano (+1600)

Logano needed an awful lot of luck to win his third NASCAR Cup Series championship, with Alex Bowman failing a post-race inspection at the end of the Round of 12 to unexpectedly vault Logano back into the championship field. Now he's all but assured to defend his title with a spot in this year's postseason and he finished sixth in Iowa last season, his first career appearance there at any level in NASCAR. He's already in his 18th season and at only 35 years old, he's a 37-time Cup winner. Yet, he's almost always available somewhere at 15-1 or higher and that's a profitable price point for a guy who has seven seasons with three wins or more over the last 11 years. FanDuel is offering Logano at +1600 odds, but he's listed as low as +1000 elsewhere, and with the latest FanDuel promo code, new users receive $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager is a winner:

Josh Berry (+1700)

Berry pulled off an unexpected win in Las Vegas but he is still exposed to being the bubble boy if there are first-time winners in each of the next four races. Beyond that though, the 34-year-old just wants to further establish himself as a serious threat and this is a track where he's had a lot of success. He qualified third at Iowa last year and led 32 laps before finishing seventh. He also finished 12th and ninth in his two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Iowa Speedway and has been dialed in on short tracks that measure close to a mile, finishing fourth at Phoenix and third at Loudon. After that performance last season, Berry is priced as low as +1700 elsewhere, but you can get this listed price at DraftKings and potentially win even bigger as a new user with the aforementioned DraftKings bonus code:

More top NASCAR at Iowa expert picks, longshots revealed

You've seen the NASCAR longshots from the model. Now, see the full 2025 NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 leaderboard, including forecasts for who finishes first. Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 26 winners, including Elliott's victory at Bowman Gray, Larson's win at Miami, Bell's All-Star victory, Hamlin's Michigan win, van Gisbergen's Mexico triumph, Elliott in Atlanta, and van Gisbergen again in Chicago and Sonoma.

You can also view expert advice before locking in your NASCAR at Iowa picks. Visit SportsLine now to see expert Steven Taranto's picks, including an epic longshot of over 50-1, all from an expert who has nailed 17 NASCAR winners.

2025 Iowa Corn 350 odds, drivers, lineup

(odds subject to change)

Kyle Larson +430

William Byron +500

Ryan Blaney +500

Christopher Bell +650

Chase Briscoe +900

Chase Elliott +900

Denny Hamlin +900

Brad Keselowski +1300

Joey Logano +1600

Tyler Reddick +1600

Josh Berry +1700

Carson Hocevar +2200

Chris Buescher +2500

Ross Chastain +2700

Austin Cindric +2900

Kyle Busch +3100

Alex Bowman +3400

Bubba Wallace +4000

Ty Gibbs +4000

Ryan Preece +4400

Daniel Suarez +8000

Austin Dillon +11000

AJ Allmendinger +11000

Justin Haley +16000

Noah Gragson +19000

Erik Jones +19000

John Hunter Nemechek +25000

Michael McDowell +25000

Zane Smith +25000

Shane van Gisbergen +25000

Todd Gilliland +25000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +28000

Cole Custer +50000

Ty Dillon +50000

Cody Ware +50000

Riley Herbst +50000

Joey Gase +50000