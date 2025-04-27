After an Easter Sunday break, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the track at Talladega Speedway for the 2025 Jack Link's 500. The green flag for NASCAR at Talladega 2025 drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The last nine races at this track have been won by nine different drivers, including the favorite, Ryan Blaney, who is +1000 to win at BetMGM Sportsbook. However, 2025 NASCAR Talladega longshots include the likes of Tyler Reddick (+2500), Bubba Wallace (+2200) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+3000) despite each of them visiting Victory Lane at the track in recent years.

Before entering any 2025 Jack Link's 500 picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Talladega predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model. Developed by SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, the proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times and has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including two winners in 2025.

SportsLine simulated the Jack Link's 500 2025 10,000 times. Here are the three NASCAR longshots to target, according to the model:

Tyler Reddick (+2500 at DraftKings)

Despite being the defending race winner, Reddick is still a NASCAR longshot at +1600 at DraftKings. Reddick led for a total of 13 laps in last year's spring Talladega race, taking the lead from Brad Keselowski for the final six laps and securing 23XI Racing's second victory at the track. Speaking of Michael Jordan's NASCAR team, it has led to a discernible improvement in Reddick's results at the track since he left Richard Childress Racing for it. Reddick had an average finish of 23.3 in six Talladega starts with RCR but is at 13.3 in four races with 23XI, including top-20s in all four starts with his new team.

Christopher Bell (+2000 at DraftKings)

Bell sits third in NASCAR standings, thanks to winning three straight races earlier in the spring. He then had a couple of subpar performances but has bounced back with top 10s in his last three starts, including a pair of top-three finishes. Bell has yet to win at Talladega, but he's performed well in recent spins on superspeedways, with three top 10s over his last five starts. That's after he notched the same number of top 10s over his previous 16 superspeedway races. Additionally, Bell's team, Joe Gibbs Racing, saw all four of its drivers finish in the top 15 in the last visit to Talladega Superspeedway, so JGR clearly knows how to navigate this track.

Chase Elliott (+2000 at Caesars)

The 2020 Cup Series champion hasn't run a bad race all year, as he's the only driver to place in the top 20 in all nine races. The model loves him not just because of his steadiness this season but also because of his history at Talladega Superspeedway, which includes two victories, both coming within his last dozen starts at the race course. Elliott also has the backing of the most successful team in NASCAR Talladega history as Hendrick Motorsports has a record 14 victories here all-time. When looking just at Dega races over the last three years, Hendrick has the best average finish (12.6), the most top-fives (six) and the most top-10s (11), but he is still +1600 at Caesars Sportsbook.

2025 NASCAR Talladega odds, drivers, lineup

Ryan Blaney +1000

Kyle Busch +1100

Joey Logano +1100

William Byron +1200

Brad Keselowski +1200

Kyle Larson +1400

Denny Hamlin +1400

Tyler Reddick +1600

Christopher Bell +1600

Chase Briscoe +1600

Austin Cindric +1600

Chase Elliott +1600

Bubba Wallace +2000

Alex Bowman +2000

Michael McDowell +2200

Todd Gilliland +2500

Ross Chastain +2800

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2800

Chris Buescher +3000

Ty Dillon +3500

Ty Gibbs +4000

Josh Berry +4000

Erik Jones +4000

Daniel Suarez +4000

Carson Hocevar +4000

Ryan Preece +4500

Austin Dillon +4500

Noah Gragson +5500

Justin Haley +5500

AJ Allmendinger +5500

Cole Custer +6500

Zane Smith +7000

Riley Herbst +7000

John Hunter Nemechek +7000

Shane Van Gisbergen +8000

Anthony Alfredo +10000

JJ Yeley +13000

Cody Ware +13000

BJ McLeod +13000