It's the first race at Talladega for the 2025 NASCAR season, with the Jack Links 500 taking place at the famed superspeedway this Sunday. After the drivers got last weekend off because of Easter Sunday, 39 will be competing at Talladega, with the race starting at 3 p.m. ET.

There have been just five different winners in the first nine races of the NASCAR season—Christopher Bell (3), Denny Hamlin (2), Kyle Larson (2), William Byron (1) and Josh Berry (1). The last four races have seen Hamlin and Larson as the victors two times each, with Larson finishing in first in the last race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13.

Tyler Reddick won last year's Jack Links 500, one of his three NASCAR Cup Series wins in 2024. But Reddick has the 14th-lowest odds at +2200 (bet $100 to win $2200) to repeat as the winner for this race at FanDuel Sportsbook. Let's check out which drivers are at the top of the odds board.

Ryan Blaney is the +850 favorite, followed by Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano at +1000 apiece. Kyle Busch is next at +1200, with two more drivers at +1400: Austin Cindric and Chase Elliott.



The first previous 2025 winner appears at +1500 in Larson, with Byron and Hamlin right behind at +1600. Chase Briscoe is at +1800, while Bell, Michael McDowell and Bubba Wallace all reside at +2000.

If you are interested in daily Fantasy for NASCAR, DFS legend Mike McClure already has his top drivers. You can read his expert DFS picks and all other NASCAR betting content at SportsLine.