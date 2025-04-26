Brad Keselowski has dominated at Talladega Superspeedway throughout his career and will try to extend that success when he takes part in the 2025 NASCAR Jack Link's 500 on Sunday. The 41-year-old driver has posted six career wins at Talladega and placed second twice there in 2024. The 2012 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion has 36 wins over 557 races in his 17-year career. He has 263 top-10 finishes with 18 poles. Ryan Blaney and Keselowski are the co-favorites at +1000, with Kyle Busch and Joey Logano at +1100, William Byron at +1200, and Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin at +1400 in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Talladega Superspeedway odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. He correctly picked the Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner in Larson on March 23. Anyone following his NASCAR picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2025 Talladega NASCAR expert picks

For the 2025 Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Taranto is high on a number of favorites, including William Byron (+1200), the Daytona 500 winner who has six top-10 finishes this year. In his last race at the track last fall, Byron, who drives for Hendrick Motorsports, finished third at the 2024 YellaWood 500 on Oct. 6. He has top-10 finishes at the track in each of his last four races there. The 27-year-old veteran placed third overall last season and has had a lot of success over his eight-year career. Byron is going off at +1600 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

In 261 races in the Cup Series, he has logged 14 career wins, registering 15 poles and 110 top-10 finishes. He has been racing since first competing in the 2018 Daytona 500. He earned his first Cup series win at the 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400. He has experienced success at other NASCAR levels, including the Xfinity Series, where he has earned four wins, 26 top-10 finishes and three poles in 42 races over a five-year span. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

Top Jack Link's 500 prop picks for Talladega Superspeedway

Taranto sees Ty Dillon (+3500) breaking through to earn his first top-10 finish of the year. While driving for Germain Racing from 2017 to 2020, he earned seven top-15 finishes at Talladega in eight starts. His previous best finish at Talladega came in the 2020 YellaWood 500, where he placed third. He opened the season by taking 14th at the Daytona 500.

The 33-year-old has run 249 races over his 12-year career. The Kaulig Racing driver finished 50th a year ago and has registered seven top-10 finishes since his first race in 2014 at the Oral-B USA 500 in Atlanta. He has fared well at the NASCAR Xfinity Series level, with one victory and 92 top-10 finishes among his 165 races over 11 seasons. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

2025 Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway odds, lineup

Ryan Blaney +1000

Brad Keselowski +1000

Kyle Busch +1100

Joey Logano +1100

William Byron +1200

Kyle Larson +1400

Denny Hamlin +1400

Tyler Reddick +1600

Christopher Bell +1600

Chase Elliott +1600

Chase Briscoe +1600

Austin Cindric +1600

Bubba Wallace +2000

Alex Bowman +2000

Michael McDowell +2200

Todd Gilliland +2500

Ross Chastain +2500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2800

Chris Buescher +3000

Ty Dillon +3500

Ty Gibbs +4000

Josh Berry +4000

Erik Jones +4000

Daniel Suarez +4000

Carson Hocevar +4000

Ryan Preece +4500

Austin Dillon +4500

Noah Gragson +5500

Justin Haley +5500

A.J. Allmendinger +5500

Cole Custer +6500

Zane Smith +7000

Riley Herbst +7000

John Hunter Nemechek +7000

Shane Van Gisbergen +8000

Anthony Alfredo +10000

J.J. Yeley +13000

Cody Ware +13000

B.J. McLeod +13000