It's an odd-numbered year, which means the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race is Kyle Larson's to lose. He won the midseason exhibition in 2019, 2021 and 2023, and tasted victory at three different tracks. North Wilkesboro Speedway will host the NASCAR All-Star Race 2025 on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Even with the field composed of the Cup Series' best drivers, there are still NASCAR longshots to pursue that could challenge Larson. Chris Buecher placed third at NASCAR at North Wilkesboro a year ago and is at +1800 at Caesars Sportsbook. Or, should you back Austin Dillon (+12500) as a massive NASCAR longshot, considering he has three top-10s over his last four starts this season? Brad Keselowski will be on the pole.

Alex Bowman (+1200)

Bowman has the luxury of driving for Hendrick Motorsports, which not only achieved those three recent All-Star Race victories with Larson but has dominated this exhibition in its history. Hendrick has won the NASCAR All-Star Race 11 times, which is more than twice as many as any other team. Bowman brings individual strengths into North Wilkesboro, starting with that he sits eighth in the Cup Series standings as he's on pace for his best placing in five years. He's coming off a fifth-place finish last week, and just two drivers have more top 10s this season than his seven. He'll be making his North Wilkesboro debut but is too good of a value to pass up at +1200.

Ross Chastain (+2200)

After a slow start to the season, Chastain has found his groove and has four top 10s over his last six starts, including a runner-up two weeks ago. He's emerged as one of the best short track drivers on the Cup Series, which indicates success at the 0.625-miles track at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Chastain's recorded five straight top 10s on short tracks, and his 11.6 average finish on them since the 2022 season is topped by just five other drivers. Coming off a solid seventh-place finish in last year's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, Chastain is at +2200.

Kyle Busch (+2500)

Busch was once hailed as the King of the Short Track, and while that moniker has faded away in recent years, he's still clearly comfortable on these types of circuits. His 16 short-track victories are the most among active drivers, and his success on them isn't just due to volume, as his average finish of 12.0 on short tracks is the fourth-best in NASCAR. Busch won the 2017 All-Star Race in Charlotte and notched a top 10 finish last year at North Wilkesboro. He may no longer be at his peak, but Busch not even being among the 12 drivers with the shortest 2025 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro odds makes him a steal at +2500.

