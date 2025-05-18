The NASCAR Cup Series will take a break from points-paying races this weekend for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Kyle Larson sits atop the NASCAR Cup Series standings and is coming off a win at Kansas last weekend. He is the +500 favorite (risk $100 to win $500) in the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney are each +600. Joey Logano, who won both the All-Star Race and Cup Series Championship in 2024, is +800 on the NASCAR All-Star Race odds board. Brad Keselowski will be on the pole.

2025 NASCAR All-Star Race prop picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Christopher Bell to finish ahead of Kyle Larson in a head-to-head prop that pays -105 at DraftKings.

Larson is juggling multiple responsibilities this weekend, as he will be practicing and qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 to go along with the All-Star festivities. He is preparing to run the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 double next weekend for the second consecutive year. His schedule will not allow him to practice or qualify for the All-Star Race, so he will start this race from the back of the pack.

Bell finished second behind Larson at Kansas Speedway last weekend, marking his sixth top-five finish of the season. He has finished inside the top 10 in five of his last six races, and he has already recorded three wins this year. Given Larson's hectic schedule, Bobbitt and Greco are happy to back an in-form Bell in this head-to-head prop.

"We're not fading talent. We're fading logistics. And logistics don't care about legacies," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. See what other NASCAR prop picks they like at SportsLine.

2025 NASCAR All-Star Race odds, drivers

Kyle Larson +500

Denny Hamlin +600

Christopher Bell +600

Ryan Blaney +600

William Byron +800

Joey Logano +800

Chase Elliott +900

Tyler Reddick +1400

Chase Briscoe +1600

Chris Buescher +1600

Alex Bowman +1800

Ross Chastain +2000

Kyle Busch +2500

Brad Keselowski +3000

Austin Cindric +3000

Daniel Suarez +8000

Austin Dillon +10000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000

Harrison Burton +25000