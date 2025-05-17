North Wilkesboro Speedway was a once a constant presence on the NASCAR schedule, but the 0.625-mile oval fell into disrepair when the NASCAR Cup Series left in 1996. However, an effort to preserve the legendary North Carolina short track breathed new life into the facility and NASCAR returned in 2023. The track now hosts the NASCAR All-Star Race and the annual exhibition returns on Sunday. Kyle Larson is the leader in the NASCAR standings and the +500 favorite in the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while FanDuel prices him at -170 to finish inside the top five in its latest NASCAR props.

The green flag is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday following the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Open to determine the final entrants in the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup and the featured race will go 200 laps around the iconic short track. Before entering any 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race picks, NASCAR DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, or locking in NASCAR props on sites like PrizePicks, Sleeper Fantasy, and Underdog Fantasy, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout, hit top-five finish at Talladega (+225) and Ryan Blaney's top five in Texas (+130). In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns. Sunday's picks could be used to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code and BetMGM promo code.

Now, the model simulated the NASCAR All-Star Race 2025 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected NASCAR at North Wilkesboro leaderboard.

Top 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race predictions

For the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race, the model is high on Ross Chastain, even though he's a huge +2500 longshot in the latest 2025 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro odds from FanDuel. Chastain missed the 2024 NASCAR Playoffs entirely, but he did record a win for the third season in a row when he scored a victory at Kansas during the regular season to punch his ticket into the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race.

The runner-up in the 2022 NASCAR standings is currently 11th in the title race and he's been top 10 in six of his 12 starts on the season. He's now a five-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series and he's coming off a career-best seventh-place finish in the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race. Chastain also had a solid run at North Wilkesboro in 2023, starting 18th and improving by seven positions on a tight track where passing is extremely challenging.

The model has also revealed a shocking NASCAR prop for Sunday: Tyler Reddick finishes top five for a +230 payout (FanDuel) in the $1 million exhibition race. The 29-year-old has emerged as one of the sport's brightest young stars in recent years and he positioned the No. 45 car at 23XI Racing as a title contender the last couple of years. He finished sixth in the NASCAR standings in 2022 and then made the championship finale with a three-win season in 2024.

Reddick and his team are still seeking their first win of the 2025 season but they're currently fifth in the NASCAR standings. His best run since the NASCAR All-Star Race moved to North Wilkesboro Speedway came in 2023, when he started 20th but wound up with a remarkable third-place finish. Reddick has eight NASCAR Cup Series wins to his name and he'll be a fan favorite at the fan appreciation event on Sunday. See which drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with North Wilkesboro NASCAR odds of 18-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks, props, and projected leaderboard over at SportsLine.

So who wins the NASCAR All-Star Race 2025, and which longshots are must-backs? Check out the latest 2025 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full NASCAR North Wilkesboro projected leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 20 winners, and find out.

2025 NASCAR North Wilkesboro odds, drivers, lineup

See the full 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson +500

Denny Hamlin +600

Christopher Bell +600

Ryan Blaney +600

William Byron +800

Joey Logano +800

Chase Elliott +900

Tyler Reddick +1400

Chase Briscoe +1600

Chris Buescher +1600

Alex Bowman +1800

Ross Chastain +2000

Kyle Busch +2500

Brad Keselowski +3000

Austin Cindric +3000

Daniel Suarez +8000

Austin Dillon +10000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000

Harrison Burton +25000