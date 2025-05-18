The 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race will be held on Sunday at North Wilkesboro Speedway and there will be a $1 million top prize on the line for the winner of this high-profile exhibition. The 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup includes 20 drivers who have already punched their ticket via wins last season or as a past champion, but there will be three more spots on the line through the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Open and the fan vote. The 2025 NASCAR All-Star Open begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race will take place under the lights at 8 p.m. ET, with the race scheduled for 200 laps.

Kyle Larson is the leader in the NASCAR standings and the +500 favorite in the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race odds.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout, hit top-five finish at Talladega (+225) and Ryan Blaney's top five in Texas (+130). In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season.

For the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race, the model is high on Ross Chastain, even though he's a huge +2500 longshot in the latest 2025 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro odds from FanDuel. Chastain won two races and finished second in the NASCAR standings during the first year of the Next-Gen Car.

He has added three more victories in the two years since and is back in the NASCAR playoff picture after failing to qualify for the postseason last year. Chastain has yet to secure a victory this season, but he has finished top 10 in six of his 12 starts and is 11th in the 2025 NASCAR standings. He has also had strong runs in the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, starting 18th and finishing 11th in 2023 and then finishing seventh in 2024. See who else to back now.

The model has also revealed a shocking NASCAR prop for Sunday: Tyler Reddick finishes top five for a +230 payout (FanDuel) in the $1 million exhibition race. The 29-year-old has emerged as one of the sport's brightest young stars in recent years and he positioned the No. 45 car at 23XI Racing as a title contender the last couple of years. He finished sixth in the NASCAR standings in 2022 and then made the championship finale with a three-win season in 2024.

Reddick and his team are still seeking their first win of the 2025 season but they're currently fifth in the NASCAR standings. His best run since the NASCAR All-Star Race moved to North Wilkesboro Speedway came in 2023, when he started 20th but wound up with a remarkable third-place finish. Reddick has eight NASCAR Cup Series wins to his name and he'll be a fan favorite at the fan appreciation event on Sunday. See which drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

Kyle Larson +500

Denny Hamlin +600

Christopher Bell +600

Ryan Blaney +600

William Byron +800

Joey Logano +800

Chase Elliott +900

Tyler Reddick +1400

Chase Briscoe +1600

Chris Buescher +1600

Alex Bowman +1800

Ross Chastain +2000

Kyle Busch +2500

Brad Keselowski +3000

Austin Cindric +3000

Daniel Suarez +8000

Austin Dillon +10000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000

Harrison Burton +25000