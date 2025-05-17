Fresh off his win in the Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway, veteran driver Kyle Larson will take aim at the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday. Larson has been red-hot this year, earning his third win and ninth top-10 finish of the season last weekend. Larson took first at the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in March. He followed that up by winning the Food City 500 in Bristol, Tenn., last month.

Larson is the +500 favorite, with Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell at +600, and William Byron and Joey Logano at +800 in the latest 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway odds, from DraftKings Sportsbook. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. He correctly picked the Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner in Larson on March 23. Anyone following his NASCAR picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2025 NASCAR All-Star Race expert picks

For the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, N.C., Taranto is high on a number of favorites, including Larson, who is having a solid season. The 32-year-old, who took sixth overall last year, has half as many wins already this season as he did in 2024, when he earned six wins and 18 top-10 finishes. The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who won the 2021 championship, is +500 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 13-year Cup series veteran has competed in 377 races in his career. In that span, he has collected 32 career wins with 22 poles and 191 top-10 finishes. His first Cup series race was at the 2013 Bank of America 500 at Charlotte, and he earned the 2014 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Rookie of the Year honor. Larson registered his first win at the 2016 Pure Michigan 400. He also has had success at the Xfinity Series level, picking up 17 wins, 85 top-10 finishes and eight poles in 119 races in a 10-year span. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

Top NASCAR props for North Wilkesboro Speedway

Head-to-head: With limited options at this all-star event, Taranto sees a good bet in the head-to-head matchup between Ryan Blaney (-180) over Ross Chastain (+130) on DraftKings Sportsbook. Blaney has been near the front of the pack in most races throughout his career. The 31-year-old is a 13-time winner in the Cup series, with a remarkable 153 top-10 finishes and 11 poles in over 11 years of racing. He won the 2023 series championship.

Chastain, meanwhile, had his best finish in 2022, when he placed second. In nine years and 230 career races at the NASCAR Cup Series level, he has registered five wins, 61 top-10 finishes and two poles. He is looking for his first win since entering victory lane at the 2024 Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race predictions

2025 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway odds, lineup

Kyle Larson +500

Ryan Blaney +600

Denny Hamlin +600

Christopher Bell +600

William Byron +800

Joey Logano +800

Chase Elliott +900

Tyler Reddick +1400

Chris Buescher +1600

Chase Briscoe +1600

Josh Berry +1800

Alex Bowman +1800

Ross Chastain +2000

Kyle Busch +2500

Brad Keselowski +3000

Austin Cindric +3000

Daniel Suarez +8000

Austin Dillon +10000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000

Harrison Burton +25000