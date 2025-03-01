After the first two races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series opened on traditional speedways, NASCAR will move to a road course on Sunday at Circuit of the Americas in Austin. Shane Van Gisbergen, a longshot in the first two races of the season, is the +450 favorite to win the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at FanDuel, followed by Tyler Reddick at +750 and 18-year-old Connor Zilisch, who has +800 odds to win NASCAR at Austin 2025. It's unusual to see these names ahead of established champions in the NASCAR driver pool like Kyle Larson (+1000), Chase Elliott (+1000) and Kyle Busch (+3000), but it proves how much the surface and course design alters NASCAR odds. The defending champion, William Byron, is +750 for anyone making NASCAR at Austin best bets. The latest Austin weather forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. See the latest Austin NASCAR odds, picks, props, and more here, all from a model that just simulated every lap of the race 10,000 times.

Making 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix predictions can help form not only EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix outright picks, but also NASCAR props and matchups. Which manufacturers are prepared to get off to a hot start this season? SportsLine's advanced NASCAR model, which has nailed a colossal 19 race winners, has revealed its NASCAR predictions for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, identifying three drivers with odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

Top NASCAR at Austin sleeper picks from 10,000 simulations

AJ Allmendinger (12-1)

The 43-year-old driver has been one of the most consistent road course drivers over recent years, finishing sixth or better in five of his last six road course races. The one time he didn't, Allmendinger ran into transmission issues on the sixth lap to derail his race. Allmendinger has three career road course victories, including winning the 2023 Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. He finished sixth at last year's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and at 12-1 odds with 41 road course races over his career, the model projects value in the veteran driver on Sunday. Now, get EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix picks here from a model that has nailed 19 winners since 2021.

Ty Gibbs (14-1)

Gibbs is carving a name for himself beyond just being the grandson of a legend. Gibbs, the grandson of Joe Gibbs, finished third at the Circuit of the Americas last year for his second straight top-10 finish in Austin. He's also run the Circuit of the Americas in Austin for NASCAR Xfinity Series in each of the last three years with two top-15 results, including finishing third in 2023. The 22-year-old has three top-five finishes over his last three NASCAR Cup Series road course events and although he's been outside the top 30 in two of his last three road course races, part of that is due to poor luck. He couldn't finish one race due to engine problems and suffered a DVP (Damaged Vehicle Policy) outcome in another. Gibbs won his NASCAR debut on a road course, winning the Xfinity Series at the Daytona Road Course in 2021. Now, get EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix picks here from an expert who nailed 17 race winners last season alone.

Daniel Suarez (33-1)

Suarez is a sizeable longshot entering NASCAR at Austin and his four finishes outside the top 20 over his career at the Circuit of the Americas are a significant reason for that. However, the 33-year-old driver is coming off one of the best years of his career, finishing 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings while recording his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory and having four top-five results, tied for the second most of his career. One of Suarez's two career victories came on a road course, winning the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350. Suarez had an impressive opening drive at the Daytona 500 to finish 13th after starting 36th. He won the first stage at Circuit of the Americas in 2022 and could have value to shock the NASCAR world on Sunday. Now, get EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix 400 DFS picks from a DFS millionaire.

Top NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas expert picks, longshots revealed

CBS Sports NASCAR expert Steven Taranto has also revealed his picks for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, including a longshot who pays more than 80-1. Visit SportsLine now to see his EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix 2025 picks, all from the expert who hit William Byron as a 16-1 longshot in the 2024 Daytona 500.