The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Austin on Sunday for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, which begins at 3:30 p.m. ET. Drivers are dealing with a road course this week following a pair of superspeedway races to open the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. There is also a new configuration and tire compound in play, giving the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting lineup plenty of factors to consider. Shane Van Gisbergen, who is known for his road-course racing, is the +550 favorite (risk $100 to win $550) in the 2025 NASCAR at COTA odds.
Other 2025 NASCAR at Austin contenders include Tyler Reddick (+750), Connor Zilisch (+800) and William Byron (+1000). Which drivers should you back with your 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix bets? Before entering any 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix props or NASCAR parlay picks on sites like PrizePicks, DraftKings Pick6, Sleeper Fantasy, and Underdog Fantasy, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.
Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past four years, their followers are up more than $28,000 on $100 plays. Last season, they nailed seven outright winners in the Cup Series, returning nearly seven units for a 25.7% ROI.
They predicted Daniel Suarez's victory in Atlanta at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. Their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks, and they hit Austin Cindric at +2800 in the Enjoy Illinois 300. They also nailed Ross Chastain as a +3000 longshot in the Hollywood Casino 400. Overall, they were up 47.18 units across all racing articles last season. They got off to a hot start this season, picking William Byron as a 23-1 longshot in the 2025 Daytona 500. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco on betting apps and sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.
One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Christopher Bell to finish ahead of Kyle Larson in a head-to-head prop that pays -114. Bell wasted no time punching his ticket to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, emerging late to win at Atlanta Motor Speedway last week. He heads to Austin for a race where he has performed well recently, finishing inside the top three in two of his last three appearances.
The No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished second last year, and his average starting position at COTA is 8.8. He racked up 141 points on road courses last season, which were the sixth most among all drivers. Meanwhile, Larson has missed the top 10 in three straight trips to Circuit of the Americas, so Bobbitt and Greco are taking Bell in this head-to-head matchup. See what other NASCAR prop picks they like at SportsLine.
Shane Van Gisbergen +550
Tyler Reddick +750
Connor Zilisch +800
William Byron +1000
Christopher Bell +1000
Chase Elliott +1000
Kyle Larson +1000
AJ Allmendinger +1200
Ross Chastain +1200
Ty Gibbs +1400
Alex Bowman +2000
Chris Buescher +2200
Chase Briscoe +2500
Michael McDowell +2800
Kyle Busch +3000
Austin Cindric +3000
Daniel Suarez +3300
Denny Hamlin +5000
Ryan Blaney +5000
Joey Logano +5000
Carson Hocevar +7500
Cole Custer +10000
Todd Gilliland +15000
Bubba Wallace +15000
Brad Keselowski +20000
Zane Smith +20000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000
Justin Haley +25000
Riley Herbst +25000
John Hunter Nemechek +30000
Noah Gragson +30000
Josh Berry +35000
Ryan Preece +35000
Austin Dillon +35000
Erik Jones +35000
Ty Dillon +50000
Cody Ware +50000
