The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Circuit of the Americas in Austin on Sunday for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The first road race of the season will feature an 18-turn, 2.356-mile road course at COTA. The 2025 NASCAR at Austin race is scheduled for 95 laps and the green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET. William Byron is the defending champion of this race and the points-leader through two weeks. Accordingly, he's +750 in the 2025 NASCAR at Austin odds.

However, Shane Van Gisbergen is the +550 favorite for NASCAR at COTA 2025, followed by Tyler Reddick at +750 and Connor Zilisch, another road specialist, at +800 in the latest 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix odds from FanDuel.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Top 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix predictions

For the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, we can tell you the model is high on AJ Allmendinger, even though he's a longshot at +1600 in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Austin odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 43-year-old has been in and out of NASCAR's top circuit since 2006 and he's known for his road-racing prowess.

Allmendinger is a three-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series and all three of those victories came on road courses (Watkins Glen, Indianapolis GP and the Charlotte Road Course). The veteran finished sixth at Circuit of the Americas last season after starting back in 14th position and he was also fifth when the NASCAR Cup Series debuted in Austin back in 2021.

And a massive shocker: Connor Zilisch, one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting lineup. The 18-year-old made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut last July at Watkins Glen and scored a victory in his first start, then added a couple fourth-place finishes in Kansas and Phoenix while running a four-race schedule to end the year.

Now he'll make his NASCAR Cup Series debut on a road track and oddsmakers are certainly buying into the hype, listing him as second favorite. However, Zilisch has finished 27th and 34th in two Xfinity starts to begin the 2025 season and the phenom will almost certainly have a target on his back this weekend with all the buzz he's generating as a teenager. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

2025 NASCAR Austin odds, drivers, lineup

Shane Van Gisbergen +550

Tyler Reddick +750

Connor Zilisch +800

William Byron +1000

Christopher Bell +1000

Chase Elliott +1000

Kyle Larson +1000

AJ Allmendinger +1200

Ross Chastain +1200

Ty Gibbs +1400

Alex Bowman +2000

Chris Buescher +2200

Chase Briscoe +2500

Michael McDowell +2800

Kyle Busch +3000

Austin Cindric +3000

Daniel Suarez +3300

Denny Hamlin +5000

Ryan Blaney +5000

Joey Logano +5000

Carson Hocevar +7500

Cole Custer +10000

Todd Gilliland +15000

Bubba Wallace +15000

Brad Keselowski +20000

Zane Smith +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000

Justin Haley +25000

Riley Herbst +25000

John Hunter Nemechek +30000

Noah Gragson +30000

Josh Berry +35000

Ryan Preece +35000

Austin Dillon +35000

Erik Jones +35000

Ty Dillon +50000

Cody Ware +50000