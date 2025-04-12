After going 31 races without a win, Denny Hamlin has won two races in a row and he'll set his sights on extending his winning streak to three on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway in the 2025 Food City 500. Hamlin is the +490 co-favorite in this week's NASCAR at Bristol odds after winning two of the last three races at the most iconic short track on the NASCAR schedule. He's joined atop the 2025 Food City 500 odds board from FanDuel Sportsbook by Kyle Larson. Christopher Bell (+600), Ryan Blaney (+750) and Chase Elliott (+900) are among the other top NASCAR at Bristol contenders.

For the 2025 Food City 500, we can tell you the model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a +2800 longshot in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Bristol odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Busch is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and a 63-time winner overall, but he's coming off his first winless season as a full-time driver and failed to make the NASCAR playoffs for the first time since 2005.

However, Busch has been running well so far in 2025, with four top-10 finishes in eight races and a fifth-place run where he led 42 laps in Austin and was a clear contender to earn the win. The 39-year-old is an eight-time winner at Bristol Motor Speedway, and he could join Rusty Wallace, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Cale Yarborough and Darrell Waltrip as the only nine-time winners in track history with a victory on Sunday. The best odds you can find right now on Busch to win are +2800 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

And a massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2025 Food City 500 starting lineup. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion and last year's runner-up doesn't have a win all season and has finished outside the top 10 in five of his eight starts so far. He also hasn't fared particularly well in his Cup career at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In 16 starts there, Blaney only has six top-10 finishes and has never finished better than fourth. He won the pole at the 2024 Food City 500 but wound up limping his way to a 16th-place finish, and he blew an engine before going on to finish 36th in the only race where he's looked like a serious contender to win in 2025 (Homestead). Blaney's odds are hovering between +650 and +750 at most major books, and the model is definitely staying away from his +750 price. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

2025 NASCAR Bristol odds, drivers, lineup

