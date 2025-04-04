The NASCAR Cup Series season will continue on Sunday with the 2025 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. The "Lady in Black" is a 1.366-mile, egg-shaped oval that has been a fixture on the NASCAR schedule since 1950. Ford earned a clean sweep at Darlington last season, but Kyle Larson is still the +450 favorite in the 2025 Goodyear 400 odds. He's followed by Tyler Reddick at +650, Ryan Blaney at +700 and last week's winner, Denny Hamlin, at +700. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET and this will be the first of two NASCAR at Darlington races this year. Before entering any 2025 Goodyear 400 picks, NASCAR DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, or locking in NASCAR props on sites like PrizePicks, Sleeper Fantasy, and Underdog Fantasy, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Darlington predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the Goodyear 400 2025 10,000 times.

Top 2025 Goodyear 400 predictions

For the 2025 Goodyear 400, we can tell you the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a longshot at +1500 in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Darlington odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Logano is almost two months shy of his 35th birthday, but he's already in his 18th NASCAR Cup Series season and is a 36-time winner with three championships under his belt.

He's only recorded one top-10 over the first seven races of the season, but he is still ninth in the NASCAR standings because he's done well at accumulating stage points and he has finished top 15 in five of his seven starts. He's also led at least 13 laps in five of the seven races this season and has two poles, a win (2022 Goodyear 400) and six top-fives under his belt in his Cup career at Darlington Raceway. You can get Logano as high as +1900 at FanDuel.

And a massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2025 Goodyear 400 starting lineup. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 runner-up is 10th in the standings after seven races but now he's heading to a track that has caused him some major problems historically.

Blaney only has three top-10 finishes in 16 career Cup starts at Darlington Raceway and he has never cracked the top five there. Last season, Blaney finished 36th in the Goodyear 400 after a DVP and was 37th in the Cook Out Southern 500 after a crash. He's only led a total of 22 laps in his career at Darlington and those are incredibly poor results for somebody who enters the week tied for third favorite. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 NASCAR at Darlington picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with Darlington NASCAR odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big.

So who wins the NASCAR Goodyear 400 2025, and which longshots are must-backs? Check out the latest 2025 NASCAR at Darlington odds below.

2025 NASCAR Darlington odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson +450

Tyler Reddick +650

Ryan Blaney +700

Denny Hamlin +700

William Byron +900

Christopher Bell +1000

Joey Logano +1500

Chase Briscoe +1500

Bubba Wallace +1600

Ross Chastain +1800

Kyle Busch +1800

Chase Elliott +1800

Chris Buescher +2200

Brad Keselowski +2800

Alex Bowman +3000

Josh Berry +3500

Austin Cindric +4000

Ty Gibbs +5000

Noah Gragson +5000

Erik Jones +5000

Ryan Preece +5500

Carson Hocevar +6500

AJ Allmendinger +6500

Daniel Suarez +10000

Michael McDowell +17000

Zane Smith +20000

Todd Gilliland +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

Justin Haley +20000

Austin Hill +20000

Austin Dillon +20000

Riley Herbst +25000

Cole Custer +25000

Shane Van Gisbergen +30000

John Hunter Nemechek +30000

Ty Dillon +50000

JJ Yeley +100000

Cody Ware +100000