Joey Logano captured his first win of the season last week in Texas. Now, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion will try to continue building momentum on Sunday in the 2025 Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway. However, you can still find value betting Logano to win, with BetMGM Sportsbook offering +2000 for a victory in its latest 2025 Advent Health 400 odds. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson is the +375 favorite in the 2025 NASCAR at Kansas odds and a top-three finish could be worth a +110 payout at DraftKings.

The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and the race is scheduled for 267 laps around the 1.5-mile tri-oval. Before entering any 2025 Advent Health 400 picks, NASCAR DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, or locking in NASCAR props on sites like PrizePicks, Sleeper Fantasy, and Underdog Fantasy, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Kansas predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout, hit top-five finish at Talladega (+225) and Ryan Blaney's top five in Texas (+130). In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Top 2025 Advent Health 400 predictions

For the 2025 Advent Health 400, we can tell you the model is high on Chase Elliott, even though he's a huge +2200 longshot in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Kansas odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion is still chasing his first victory of the season, but he sits fourth in the NASCAR standings entering the week after recording six top-10 finishes over the first 11 races of the season.

Elliott is a 19-time winner in the Cup series and he's been very strong at Kansas Speedway throughout his career. In 18 career Cup starts on the 1.5-mile tri-oval, he has 12 top 10s, seven top fives and won the 2018 Hollywood Casino 400. He finished third in the 2024 Advent Health 400 and also finished ninth in the fall race at Kansas despite starting the race in 38th position.

The model has also revealed a shocking NASCAR prop for Sunday: Kyle Busch finishes top 10 for a +110 payout at the 1.5-mile speedway. Busch just turned 40 and he's one of the most decorated drivers in the history of stock car racing. He's a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and has 63 wins at the top level while adding 102 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and 67 wins in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Busch missed the NASCAR playoffs for the first time since 2005 last season, but he's in a playoff position heading into the 2025 Advent Health 400 (16th) and he does have four top-10 finishes this season. He's a two-time Cup winner at Kansas Speedway and both of those victories came in the spring race. Busch also has four Xfinity wins in Kansas and three Truck Series wins. Caesars and BetMGM both have this NASCAR at Kansas prop priced at +110.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with Kansas NASCAR odds of 18-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

2025 NASCAR Kansas odds (via BetMGM), drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson +375

Ryan Blaney +650

Tyler Reddick +700

Denny Hamlin +800

William Byron +800

Christopher Bell +900

Ross Chastain +1800

Bubba Wallace +1800

Joey Logano +2000

Chase Elliott +2000

Alex Bowman +2200

Chris Buescher +2200

Ty Gibbs +2200

Chase Briscoe +2500

Josh Berry +3000

Kyle Busch +3000

Brad Keselowski +4000

Carson Hocevar +4000

Austin Cindric +5000

Ryan Preece +6000

Michael McDowell +6000

Daniel Suarez +8000

Corey Heim +8000

Erik Jones +10000

Noah Gragson +10000

Zane Smith +15000

Ricky Stenhouse +15000

Austin Dillon +20000

AJ Allmendinger +20000

John Hunter Nemechek +25000

Todd Gilliland +25000

Justin Haley +25000

Jesse Love +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Ty Dillon +75000

Shane Van Gisbergen +100000

Cody Ware +200000