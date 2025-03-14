The fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season takes place on Sunday with the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET for the 267-lap race. Kyle Larson, last year's Pennzoil 400 winner, looks to become the race's first back-to-back winner since Joey Logano in 2019 and 2020 and Larson is the +350 favorite in the 2025 Pennzoil 400 odds to do that. Christopher Bell, who has won three straight NASCAR Cup Series races, follows at +400 odds with Tyler Reddick at +525 to win NASCAR at Las Vegas.

Larson and Bell will likely be popular options for 2025 Pennzoil 400 Fantasy lineups, so should you include both or either of the favorites in your NASAR at Las Vegas Fantasy picks, or can you find better value with other options in the 2025 Pennzoil 400 driver pool? Ross Chastain has the best average finish (5.5) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway over the last three years and could be undervalued in NASCAR Fantasy rankings. Before locking in your NASCAR Fantasy picks for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Las Vegas Fantasy strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then at Daytona, it was also high on William Byron despite +2000 odds. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2025 Pennzoil 400. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR Fantasy rankings here.

Top 2025 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Fantasy picks

One of McClure's top 2025 Pennzoil 400 Fantasy picks is Joey Logano, even though he's a longshot at 12-1. The 34-year-old driver has two Pennzoil 400 victories since 2019 and is coming off a win in his last race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Logano won the South Point 400 in October for his fourth victory over his last 12 NASCAR at Las Vegas competitions. He's finished in the top 15 in 18 of his last 19 races as Las Vegas Motor Speedway to provide a high floor for NASCAR Fantasy lineups.

Logano has the second-best all-time average finish (9.5) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His four NASCAR Cup Series wins are tied for the most all-time at the track and he's finished in the top 10 in 14 of 23 (60.9%) of his career races there. Logano has led more than 40 laps in three of his four NASCAR Cup Series races this year as McClure expects him to return strong value for Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Fantasy lineups. See which other drivers to back here.

Another curveball: Christopher Bell, one of the top betting favorites and entering Sunday off three straight NASCAR Cup Series victories, barely cracks the top five of McClure's Fantasy NASCAR rankings. Bell finished 33rd at last year's Pennzoil 400 and has no victories over 10 carries races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He has just as many finishes outside the top 30 as inside the top five (three) in NASCAR at Las Vegas events.

Bell will likely be a highly-utilized driver in Fantasy due to winning three straight NASCAR Cup Series races, becoming the only driver besides Kyle Larson to accomplish that since 2016. He has already matched his season-high win total, and given all the hype around Bell combined with his up-and-down results at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, McClure sees opportunities by leaving him out of NASCAR at Las Vegas Fantasy picks. See which other drivers to avoid here.

How to make 2025 NASCAR at Las Vegas Fantasy rankings

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR Fantasy picks. This driver is in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag for the ultimate Pennzoil 400 sleeper. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR Fantasy picks for the 2025 NASCAR at Las Vegas race, and which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete Pennzoil 400 Fantasy rankings, for a chance to cash in big on NASCAR Fantasy.