Alex Bowman hasn't led a lap in any of his last three NASCAR Cup Series races, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been an asset for NASCAR Fantasy lineups. The 31-year-old is one of five drivers with three top-10 results entering the 2025 Pennzoil 400 on Sunday in the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Bowman has yet to finish top five this year and isn't one of the biggest names in the sport, leaving the emerging driver as a potential under-the-radar option to target for NASCAR Fantasy picks at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400 2025 with the green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. ET

Bowman finished fifth in his last NASCAR at Las Vegas event and one of his eight career NASCAR Cup Series victories came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He won the 2022 Pennzoil 400, so how high should the 31-year-old be in Las Vegas NASCAR Fantasy rankings? Before locking in your NASCAR Fantasy picks for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Las Vegas Fantasy strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then at Daytona, it was also high on William Byron despite +2000 odds. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Top 2025 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Fantasy picks

One of McClure's top 2025 Pennzoil 400 Fantasy picks is Joey Logano, even though he's a longshot at 12-1. Although the 34-year-old is seeking his first victory of the season, Logano is the only driver to lead more than 200 laps this season. He has led nearly 100 more laps than any other driver (207 laps compared to Christopher Bell's 114 laps).

Logano led 81 laps, but finished 19th at last weekend's Shriners Children's 500 in part due to a costly penalty for a restart violation. It was the second time he finished outside the top 10 despite leading more than 80 laps. Logano finished 12th at the Ambetter Health 400 despite leading 83 laps due to a crash. He has been one of the best drivers early this season and McClure expects him to showcase that again at the 2025 Pennzoil 400. See which other drivers to back here.

Another curveball: Christopher Bell, one of the top betting favorites and entering Sunday off three straight NASCAR Cup Series victories, barely cracks the top five of McClure's Fantasy NASCAR rankings. Bell finished 33rd at last year's Pennzoil 400 and has no victories over 10 carries races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He has just as many finishes outside the top 30 as inside the top five (three) in NASCAR at Las Vegas events.

Bell will likely be a highly-utilized driver in Fantasy due to winning three straight NASCAR Cup Series races, becoming the only driver besides Kyle Larson to accomplish that since 2016. He has already matched his season-high win total, and given all the hype around Bell combined with his up-and-down results at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, McClure sees opportunities by leaving him out of NASCAR at Las Vegas Fantasy picks. See which other drivers to avoid here.

