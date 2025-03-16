Ross Chastain has been one of the most consistent top finishers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway over the past three years and although he hasn't won a race there during that span, the 32-year-old has a strong case to be high on 2025 Pennzoil 400 Fantasy rankings for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race. Chastain has finished no worse than 12th in NASCAR at Las Vegas events since March 2022 with four top-five results over that span. NASCAR Fantasy lineups don't necessarily need to contain the winner, but a driver with a history of consistent top-five results can provide a high floor for NASCAR at Las Vegas Fantasy picks.

Chastain has an average finish of 5.5 over his last six Las Vegas races, which should excite NASCAR Fantasy players. However, Ryan Blaney may dread Sunday. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion has an average finish of 19.7 at Las Vegas with just one top five result over that span, so can you trust him in your 2025 Pennzoil 400 Fantasy strategy? Before locking in your NASCAR Fantasy picks for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Las Vegas Fantasy strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then at Daytona, it was also high on William Byron despite +2000 odds. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2025 Pennzoil 400. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR Fantasy rankings here.

Top 2025 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Fantasy picks

One of McClure's top 2025 Pennzoil 400 Fantasy picks is Joey Logano, even though he's a longshot at 12-1. Although the 34-year-old is seeking his first victory of the season, Logano is the only driver to lead more than 200 laps this season. He has led nearly 100 more laps than any other driver (207 laps compared to Christopher Bell's 114 laps).

Logano led 81 laps, but finished 19th at last weekend's Shriners Children's 500 in part due to a costly penalty for a restart violation. It was the second time he finished outside the top 10 despite leading more than 80 laps. Logano finished 12th at the Ambetter Health 400 despite leading 83 laps due to a crash. He has been one of the best drivers early this season and McClure expects him to showcase that again at the 2025 Pennzoil 400. See which other drivers to back here.

Another curveball: Christopher Bell, one of the top betting favorites and entering Sunday off three straight NASCAR Cup Series victories, barely cracks the top five of McClure's Fantasy NASCAR rankings. What version of Bell can NASCAR Fantasy players expect at the 2025 Pennzoil 400? The fact it's a valid question has McClure unexcited about utilizing Bell in NASCAR Fantasy picks. The 30-year-old driver has finished outside the top 30 in three of 10 career NASCAR at Las Vegas events. He's also never won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Bell is the hottest name in NASCAR currently as he looks to become just the ninth driver all time and first since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to win four straight NASCAR Cup Series races. Bell will be a popular play in NASCAR Fantasy lineups, but fading him can give you an advantage over the rest of your league if he falters. McClure doesn't expect another victory, or even a top-three finish, from Bell on Sunday. See which other drivers to avoid here.

How to make 2025 NASCAR at Las Vegas Fantasy rankings

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR Fantasy picks. This driver is in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag for the ultimate Pennzoil 400 sleeper. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR Fantasy picks for the 2025 NASCAR at Las Vegas race, and which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete Pennzoil 400 Fantasy rankings, for a chance to cash in big on NASCAR Fantasy.