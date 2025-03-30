Through six races, Christopher Bell has three victories and two finishes outside the top 28 as the ultimate boom-or-bust option in the NASCAR driver pool. After winning three straight races, Bell has finished 12th and 29th over the last two weeks, so where should he be placed in NASCAR Fantasy rankings for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday? Bell will start on the pole. Some want variance in their NASCAR at Martinsville fantasy rankings, while others build a NASCAR Fantasy strategy around consistency. Alex Bowman is winless and only has one top-five finish this year, but he has the third-most points in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after five top-10 results. Is Bowman a high-floor option you could roster in 2025 Cook Out 400 NASCAR Fantasy lineups? Before locking in your NASCAR Fantasy picks for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Martinsville Fantasy strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then last week it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2025 Cook Out 400. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR Fantasy rankings here.

Top 2025 Cook Out 400 NASCAR Fantasy picks

One of McClure's top 2025 Cook Out 400 Fantasy picks is Ross Chastain, even though he's a longshot at 22-1. Chastain finished eighth in his last NASCAR at Martinsville race and he's placed no worse than 14th in any of his last six events at the speedway. He has two top-five results over that span, both coming in 2022, so they may be a little far removed for some NASCAR Fantasy players to care to add him to NASCAR Fantasy lineup, but McClure sees value there.

The 32-year-old is one of only eight drivers in the Cook Out 400 driver pool to average a top-10 finish at Martinsville Speedway over the last three years. He also has nine top-10 finishes in 16 intermediate tracks like Martinsville, with no results worse than 24th. A crash, DNF, or any result outside the top 30 can sink a NASCAR Fantasy lineup, so that consistency is an asset for Chastain. See which other drivers to back here.

Another curveball: Chase Briscoe, who has two top-five results already this season, doesn't crack the top 10 of McClure's Fantasy NASCAR rankings. Briscoe finished fourth at the Daytona 500 for a hot start to the season but followed that with three straight results outside the top 10. He had an average finish of 22nd over the previous three races entering last week, where he finished fourth. But McClure doesn't project that success to carry over on Sunday.

Briscoe finished 15th in his last NASCAR at Martinsville run and he only has two career wins in the middle of his fifth NASCAR season. He's finished no better than ninth in the final NASCAR Cup Series standings in each of the previous four seasons. Briscoe had just nine top-10 finishes last year, which was tied for 17th-most, as McClure is fading him in NASCAR Fantasy lineups. See which other drivers to avoid here.

How to make 2025 NASCAR at Martinsville Fantasy rankings

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR Fantasy picks. This driver is in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag for the ultimate Cook Out 400 sleeper. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR Fantasy picks for 2025 NASCAR at Martinsville, and which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete Cook Out 400 Fantasy rankings, for a chance to cash in big on NASCAR Fantasy.