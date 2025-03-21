The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season continues on Sunday with the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET. NASCAR at Miami takes off from Homestead-Miami Speedway for a 267-lap race to crown the sixth winner of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Is Christopher Bell, who has already won three races this year, the top option from the Straight Talk Wireless 400 driver pool when forming Miami Fantasy NASCAR rankings?

Bell had a chance at his fourth straight win last week, but finished 12th at the Pennzoil 400 with Josh Berry emerging as a longshot winner. Can Berry repeat last week's success and be a strong addition to NASCAR Fantasy picks? Before locking in your NASCAR Fantasy picks for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Miami Fantasy strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then at Daytona, it was also high on William Byron despite +2000 odds. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR Fantasy rankings here.

Top 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 NASCAR Fantasy picks

One of McClure's top 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 Fantasy NASCAR picks is Kyle Busch, even though he's a longshot at 22-1. Busch is coming off a rough week in Las Vegas as he had a loose wheel and ultimately crashed while in 11th place on lap 113. He led three laps during the race before unfortunate circumstances led him to place 33rd after three straight top-10 results. The 39-year-old finished no worse than eighth, including fifth at the Circuit of Americas, over his prior three races entering Las Vegas.

Busch has won two of his last 10 NASCAR at Miami events with eight top-10 results over that span. He has 11 top-10 and 14 top-20 finishes in 20 career races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and only Denny Hamlin has more than that in the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 driver pool. Busch is coming off a rough NASCAR Cup Series season last year, finishing 20th in the final standings, but his three top-eight results over the first five races show the 39-year-old driver still has plenty to offer NASCAR Fantasy lineups. See which other drivers to back here.

Another curveball: Ryan Blaney, one of the top betting favorites and entering Sunday and the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, doesn't crack the top five of McClure's Fantasy NASCAR rankings. Blaney's Pennzoil 400 run last week ended early due to a crash, resulting in him finishing 35th for his third straight result outside the top 20. He has just one top-five finish through five races this year.

Blaney has performed well recently in NASCAR at Miami events, but that doesn't erase his eight prior results at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 31-year-old has finished outside the top 15 in six of 10 career races at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He is coming off back-to-back second-place finishes in NASCAR at Miami races, and that could make him a trendy pick for NASCAR Fantasy lineups, but McClure doesn't expect him to finish near the top for a third straight showing at the track. See which other drivers to avoid here.

How to make 2025 NASCAR at Miami Fantasy rankings

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR Fantasy picks. This driver is in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag for the ultimate Straight Talk Wireless 400 sleeper. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR Fantasy picks for 2025 NASCAR at Miami-Homestead, and which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete Straight Talk Wireless 400 Fantasy rankings, for a chance to cash in big on NASCAR Fantasy.