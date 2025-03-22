Kyle Larson is the betting favorite at Sunday's 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but given he has no victories over the first five races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, is he the top option in the 2025 NASCAR at Miami driver pool you'll want to feature in NASCAR Fantasy lineups? Larson finished ninth at last week's Pennzoil 500 and given his status as the +400 favorite to win on Sunday, he could be a popular option for NASCAR Fantasy picks. Fading the highly-rostered drivers can often provide opportunities for variance, so what's the best way to form a NASCAR at Miami Fantasy strategy?

Tyler Reddick won last year's Straight Talk Wireless and has three top-three finishes over his last four NASCAR at Homestead events, so he could be a top option for Straight Talk Wireless 400 NASCAR Fantasy lineup as well. Before locking in your NASCAR Fantasy picks for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Miami Fantasy strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then at Daytona, it was also high on William Byron despite +2000 odds. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Top 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 NASCAR Fantasy picks

One of McClure's top 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 Fantasy NASCAR picks is Kyle Busch, even though he's a longshot at 22-1. No one in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 driver pool has run more races at Homestead-Miami Speedway than Busch, and he has the results to back that up. Busch has two NASCAR at Miami victories, both coming within his last 10 races at the speedway, and he's finished in the top five in 25% (5 of 20) of those races. He's finished in the top 10 in more than half (11 of 20) of his Homestead-Miami Speedway events, including in eight of his last 10 races there.

Busch, who is ninth all-time with 63 NASCAR Cup Series victories, had three straight top-eight results entering last week before a loose wheel resulting in a crash resulted in a 33rd-place finish. Only two drivers have more top-10 results than Busch early into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season and McClure doesn't expect Busch to be an overly-owned driver for 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 Fantasy lineups, which can provide value.

Another curveball: Ryan Blaney, one of the top betting favorites and entering Sunday and the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, doesn't crack the top five of McClure's Fantasy NASCAR rankings. Blaney's Pennzoil 400 run last week ended early due to a crash, resulting in him finishing 35th for his third straight result outside the top 20. He has just one top-five finish through five races this year.

Blaney has performed well recently in NASCAR at Miami events, but that doesn't erase his eight prior results at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 31-year-old has finished outside the top 15 in six of 10 career races at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He is coming off back-to-back second-place finishes in NASCAR at Miami races, and that could make him a trendy pick for NASCAR Fantasy lineups, but McClure doesn't expect him to finish near the top for a third straight showing at the track.

How to make 2025 NASCAR at Miami Fantasy rankings

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR Fantasy picks. This driver is in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag for the ultimate Straight Talk Wireless 400 sleeper. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR Fantasy picks for 2025 NASCAR at Miami-Homestead, and which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete Straight Talk Wireless 400 Fantasy rankings, for a chance to cash in big on NASCAR Fantasy.